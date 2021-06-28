Celebrate the 4th of July With Patriotic Patsy

Enjoy Playtime and Imagination with Teelie Turner’s Latest Instant Creations

The 4th of July is nearly here, and Teelie Turner has an innovative new way for you to celebrate this important holiday. One of her magical fairies is Patriotic Patsy and she has numerous amazing options for your enjoyment.

Fairy Gardening can be such a magical experience and just as children love to let their imaginations take them on incredible adventures with paper dolls, Teelie Turner’s Magical Instant Fairy Gardens have the power to bring hours of fun to children, and to children at heart.

There are many advantages to having a Magical Instant Fairy Garden including you can have them immediately after downloading them. They are also affordable and easy to store. These Instant Gardens can be enjoyed on their own or by adding miniature accessories like hotdogs, lemonade, fairy furniture and additional fairies. Many of these items can also be used for multiple fairy gardens helping to keep the cost of creativity reasonable.

These amazing Magical Instant Fairy Gardens are also a DIY craft and interactive and educational play time. Teelie Turner’s goal is to eventually have a Magical Instant Fairy Garden for each of her over one hundred fairies. Numerous holidays, celebrations and seasons will be featured.

So far, she has released instant fairy gardens for Cinco de Mayo (Rosita the Fiesta Fairy) and International Fairy Day (Iaada the International Fairy). Her newest release features Patriotic Patsy in her amazing red, white and blue design. Learn more about Patriotic Patsy on her webpage.

There are additional options for enhancing this experience by choosing clothing, coasters, buttons, stickers, and other magical items from Teelie Turner’s Redbubble Collection. There are several Patriotic Patsy designs available.

Teelie Turner’s goal in recording the many events in her magical world of fairies is to use them as an easy-to-accept tool for teaching life lessons. Adults enjoy reading the stories and enjoy sharing them with their children. The author takes her appreciation of fairies a step further with her hobby, creating miniature fairy gardens. She began her fairy garden work in 2014 and offers details in a website, https://www.teeliesfairygarden.com

Teelie Turner lives in the Pacific Northwest. When she is not busy reporting the adventures of the magical fairies, she enjoys real-world gardening, interior decorating, tennis, boating, and spending time with her husband. She is also involved with philanthropic activities benefiting the community where she lives. She has business experience in publishing, merchandising and electronic commerce.

To find out more about Teelie Turner, visit https://teelieturnerauthor.com Send questions via e-mail to press@teelieturnerauthor.com, or call 206 414-0543.

We hope you have a wonderful 4th of July. Thank you for travelling through Fairy Land with us. It’s an amazing place to be and we know that you will enjoy the delights that coming from the adventures that take place in your Magical Instant Fairy Garden.

