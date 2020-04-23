Centurion University Builds Specialist Healthcare Talent with Advanced Paramedical Courses

Recognizing the growing need for allied health professionals across the country as well as globally, Centurion University of Technology and Management had started its School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences in academic year 2015.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The school spread over its 3 campuses in Odisha and AP offers UG and PG level courses in specialized domains of Optometry, Laboratory Technology, Radiology, Emergency Medical Technology and Anaesthesia Technology. Some of these paramedical courses are being offered for the first time in Odisha.

Subsequently, Government of Odisha’s Health & Family Welfare Department established the Odisha State Allied Medical Science Council in the year 2018 for various bachelor and certificate courses (Letter no ME-II-M-72/2018-20127/H). Our school is the first institution to get approval from the Council in 2019. As per the guidelines of the Council all the students should be registered with the Council for the purpose of being employed in both the government and private sectors.

All students will start the online registration process from 20th April, 2020. “This is a very significant milestone and proud moment for the Centurion University. We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for their continuous support that has enabled us to create this talent pool for the state and the nation”, said Shri S. K . Jha, Dean of the School of Allied Health and Paramedics, Centurion University.

100% of Centurion University’s graduating students have secured excellent job offers from leading health services organizations across Odisha as well as in cities such as Bengaluru and New Delhi. Some of these students also continue to serve as interns in local hospitals as they fight with the Corona pandemic.

