CITEM backs Filipino chefs promoting local cuisine

With excitement mounting for the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines 2025, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), as organizer, has been rallying support for chefs and personalities championing Filipino food.

At the recent culinary showcase „A Sweet Spotlight“ hosted by Chef Kalel Chan at Lobby 385, select members of the press and the IFEX Philippines team witnessed the announcement of the collaboration between the San Juan-based steakhouse and Abi Balingit, Filipino-American pastry chef and recipient of the 2024 James Beard Emerging Voice Award. Under the arrangement, Balingit“s treats, including the Tsokolate Pandesal Pudding and Ube Macapuno Molten Lava Cake, will be served at Lobby 385 through March.

The day prior, Balingit also announced that some of her creations will also be served this March at Guevarra“s by Chef Laudico, a renowned Filipino-themed buffet restaurant in San Juan City. The collaboration with Chef Jac Laudico was formed under the banner of Guevarra“s „Taste of the Philippines: A Global Journey,“ an initiative seeking global recognition for Filipino food.

Filipino Food for the World

Chan recognizes the value of international food trade shows, especially in promoting local talent and products. „Sometimes you have a product, but it’s hard to get it out there,“ says Chan. „We [Filipinos] have great products out there. I“m sure IFEX Philippines will be a great help to connect products to the international market.“

For Balingit, trade shows like IFEX Philippines amplify the voices of Filipino chefs worldwide. „These trade shows and conventions are nice. Being here in person is so different from texting or emailing. To be able to taste the products and feel the products and talk to each other about your experiences-it“s very valuable,“ explains Balingit, who authored Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed.

The 18th edition of IFEX Philippines, the country“s biggest international food, beverage and ingredients trade show, will be held on May 22-24, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

For more news on events ahead of IFEX Philippines, visit ifexconnect.com.

CITEM is the trade promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry

