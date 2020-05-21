Complimentary Property Management Software to assist HOA, Condo and Rental Mangers with social distancing.

Toronto, ON. – Netintegrity, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for property management companies, announced earlier in April the release of their complimentary Remote Response Bundle in an effort to help property management companies to migrate their operations to a fully virtual infrastructure including their staff and customers in response to the effects of COVID-19.

The comprehensive package is designed with a wide range of functionality and will be offered at no charge for a period of up to six months. It is equipped with self-service tools for property management staff, owners, tenants, and board of directors to help facilitate remote work where physical distancing, self-isolation, and lockdowns are being encouraged or mandated.

Recent studies found that only 12% of businesses believe that they are well-prepared for the impact of COVID-19. Gartner research shows that one of the main challenges for companies right now is the lack of adequate technology and infrastructure to respond to the disruption caused by the pandemic. The Remote Response Bundle will equip organizations with the tools necessary to adapt to operational changes caused by the escalation of the virus and will help to maintain social distancing eliminating the need for face-to-face meetings internally and with customers. In addition, the BoardLink module will empower HOA and Condo managers to provide its board members with self-serve access to required information, which authorized board members can access at their convenience from any locations 24x7x365.

“Our offering is designed to establish a virtual office for companies that need a way to work together while they are physically dispersed,” said Mitchell Vinnitsky, Director of Sales and Marketing at Netintegrity. “The extensive functionality will help bridge barriers created by distance without compromising the safety and well-being of customers and staff as well as the level of service being provided.” Vinnitsky continued.

The software package increases channels for communication, integration automated and broadcast text message and email capabilities. Property managers will be able to use these functions to keep customers informed quickly and efficiently with updates about their community.

Any property management companies interested in implementing or learning more about the Remote Response Bundle from Netintegrity, can submit an online inquiry or email Mitchell Vinnitsky, at mitchellv@netintegrity.net.

ABOUT NETINTEGRITY INC.

For over 20 years, Netintegrity has been assisting leading property management companies in optimizing their businesses. Netintegrity’s info-tracker™ incorporates industry sector-specific tools for both frontline staff and management and is the solution of choice for many North American organizations, based on automated features, cost, ease-of-use and flexibility. Netintegrity delivers superior implementation services, including training and customer support, and incorporates customer feedback into research and development — ensuring its technology reflects the needs of today’s property management companies. For more information, visit: www.netintegrity.net.

