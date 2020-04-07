COMPRION & Anritsu Launch the World’s First USIM/USAT Test Platform for 5G

COMPRION & Anritsu release the wordl’s first USIM/USAT test platform for 5G

COMPRION and Anritsu are proud to announce the worldwide release of the first test platform for USIM/USAT handset testing within the 5G New Radio (NR) Network.

Leading test expert COMPRION releases the first commercially available solution for 5G NR USIM handset conformance testing according to GCF WI-508-NR and PTCRB RFT 508-1. These contain USIM interworking with 5G tests defined in 3GPP TS 31.121 Rel-15. The COMPRION SIMfony MT8000A solution is offered in cooperation with Anritsu, a leading global provider of test and measurement solutions for the communication industry. The test platform is listed as test platform TP226 at the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.

Udo Willenbrink, Product Manager at COMPRION, comments, “COMPRION is pleased that 5G NR USIM/USAT conformance testing can finally start with the help of our new test platform. This milestone has been achieved thanks to the joined efforts of Anritsu and COMPRION.”

Kevin Ingrams, Marketing Director at Anritsu, adds, “Anritsu is pleased to continue our successful partnership with COMPRION in developing market leading test solutions for mobile handsets. This latest 5G USIM/USAT solution demonstrates the technology leadership that both companies have established in the 5G mobile device testing market.”

COMPRION SIMfony MT8000A consists of the Anritsu 5G Base Station Simulator MT8000A and the COMPRION (U)SIM Simulator UT³ platform for 5G NR USIM/USAT conformance testing. The solution is also available with COMPRION’s Prove 2 pre-conformance test tool. Newly defined 5G NR UIMS/USAT tests for 3GPP TS 31.121 and 3GPP TS 31.124 will be made available on this platform as well.

UT³ Platform is the heart of the COMPRION terminal test solution and is validated as a platform for conformance testing at GCF, PTCRB, EMVCo, and NFC Forum. In addition to conformance testing, it is a fully configurable analog and logical card simulator for testing mobile phones and NFC-enabled devices with focus on contact and contactless smart card interface technologies.

Anritsu MT8000A is a radio communications test station that supports RF measurements and protocol tests for both the sub-6 GHz and the 5G millimeter wave bands. In addition to supporting 4×4 MIMO and 8CA implemented by eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband), it provides a flexible environment for future 5G test requirements, including URLLC (Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications) and mMTC (Massive Machine Type Communications).

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com), a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu’s “2020 VISION” philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 3,500 employees in over 90 countries.

About COMPRION

COMPRION (www.comprion.com) is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for terminals, smart card interfaces and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments and M2M. Our involvement in a number of standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest requirements into our highly valued products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top handset, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as MNOs and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant, supporting many key players in the market.