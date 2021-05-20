Crime and Litigation at the Crown Court

A trial by jury can be challenged due to the very difficulties, concerns and uncertainties that are now increasingly inherent in it. Doubts are emerging as to whether UK should continue to uphold a trial by jury. The book ” Has the time come for the Houses of Parliament to abolish a trial by Jury, so that all Crown Court trials are heard by a Judge alone?” by James Michael Corbett discusses the arguments to set out why UK should no longer try a defendant by a jury. The book was published in 2020 at GRIN.

There are well-founded arguments in favour of a jury trial and the idea that the jury is to preserve democracy would remain favourable with the great majority. However, a jury trial is not without its flaws and it is now apparent that a clear argument can be made to the contrary, that a jury is somewhat questionable. In his book “Has the time come for the Houses of Parliament to abolish a trial by Jury, so that all Crown Court trials are heard by a Judge alone?” James Michael Corbett not only describes the repeal of section 43 of the Criminal Justice Act, he also points out issues within a jury trial to later debate about its further use in the UK.

The jury has undergone a number of attacks and has slowly declined

A jury causes difficulties and concerns which could be solved by its abolition. This would bring many benefits. According to the author James Michael Corbett those concerns on the one hand and those benefits on the other hand cannot be ignored any more. The question now has to be put at whether the UK continues as it is or if it abandons the jury. The book “Has the time come for the Houses of Parliament to abolish a trial by Jury, so that all Crown Court trials are heard by a Judge alone?” will provide a detailed level of knowledge and understanding into the workings of the jury system within the Crown court. The text is a real benefit to anyone who is interested in law or who is thinking of entering the legal profession.

About the author

The author James Michael Corbett has recently completed a Professional Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice (GFTD) which is equivalent to the LPC (Legal Practice Course). He is a member of the CILEx (Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) and has attained Graduate membership of the institution. He has combined academic study with part time paid employment and has practiced as a professional at McKenzie. He has experience in handling clients and assisting those who are unrepresented in court.

The book was published in November 2020 at GRIN (ISBN: 978-3-346-28955-1)

Direct link for publication: https://www.grin.com/document/950359

Free review copies can be obtained directly from the publisher at presse@grin.com.

GRIN Verlag has been publishing academic e-books and books since 1998. We publish all scientific papers: term papers, bachelor theses, master theses, dissertations, specialist books and much more.

Contact

GRIN Publishing GmbH

Sabrina Neidlinger

Trappentreustr. 1

80339 München

Phone: +49-(0)89-550559-0

Fax: +49-(0)89-550559-10

E-Mail: presse@grin.com

Url: https://www.grin.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.