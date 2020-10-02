DIDWW LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PHONE.SYSTEMS™ API, FURTHERING INTEGRATION CAPABILITIES FOR PARTNERS

Leading cloud telecommunication service provider DIDWW is pleased to announce the launch of their new phone.systems™ API, which enables the provision and integration of third-party SIP services in a highly flexible and scalable cloud-based PBX. The new API allows the creation of full, multi-tenant PBX solutions, and will expand service offerings, monetize resources, and develop new, valuable customer relationships.

The API has been specifically developed to allow integration with service providers, MVNOs, and other telecommunication companies. These companies require a solid cloud PBX platform on which they are able to build services for delivery to their customers. Suitable for an extensive range of diverse use cases and enabling automated customer onboarding, the new API offers high scalability for any business. The API comes with a dedicated administration dashboard, provides a single sign-on through the customer’s website, and also offers SIM or other external account integration.

Yuri Krichevsky, CTO of DIDWW says “The launch of our new phone.systems™ API is a clear indication of the fulfilment of our responsibility to being a forward-thinking, innovative, and partner conscious company. API’s are a big part of technology now, and companies join platforms that provide developers with the proper tools to build custom functions and integrations within their own systems but based on proven technology. We’re excited to introduce a new feature that helps achieve those goals, as well as improves efficiency and sparks innovation in the market.”

The API is developer-friendly and is supported by both Sandbox and Production environments. Although both of these development environments are exact copies of each other, they are maintained separately so as not to affect live and critical data. This architecture grants developers complete and unlimited access to extensive testing before deploying their final products in a live environment.



About DIDWW



DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, API and all the necessary building blocks for the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLA. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.





