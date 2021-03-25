Digital twins for manufacturing:

EU innovation Project DIGITbrain will give SMEs easy access to digital twins

DIGITbrain Project, which is funded by the EU Research and Innovation Programme Horizon 2020, aims to enable small and medium-sized European manufacturing companies (SMEs & mid-caps) to benefit from AI-based Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS). In its first Open Call from March 2021 to June 2021 the project will accept new applicants and support the implementation of seven industrial use cases in the field of manufacturing with up to 100K Euros.

The Digital Brain is a completely novel concept that extends the Digital Twin to cover the full lifecycle of industrial products and thereby expands it to a smart entity having analysis and decision support capabilities. By having access to on-demand data, models, algorithms, and resources for industrial products the “Digital Product Brain” will, enable their customisation and adaptation according to very individual conditions and thus, facilitate the implementation of Manufacturing as a Service for SMEs. This will not only accelerate adaptation of manufacturing and products to changing conditions, and enable personalized manufacturing in an affordable way, but also facilitate cost-effective distributed and localised production, allowing them to access advanced manufacturing facilities within their regions or to distribute their orders across different ones.

Apply for the project until the end of June 2021 with your industrial use case and join a Pan-European Team that helps solving it!

In its lifetime the project will implement 21 highly innovative experiments, each bringing together suitable manufacturing end-users, technology providers, research organisations, High Performance Computing providers or Digital Innovation Hubs, in order to implement an individual use case-based Digital Twin. Companies from the above mentioned groups, located in the EU, a Horizon 2020 associated country or the UK, can apply in one of the two Open Calls, with their specific use case. Experiments can cover all segments of the entire manufacturing sector, e.g. discrete manufacturing, continuous production or construction. In its first Open Call, open from March 2021 to June 2021, it will add 7 new experiments, eligible by up to 100K Euros each. The experiments will be integrated to a Digital Marketplace, which provides the necessary graphical user interfaces (GUIs) in view of configuring and monitoring the Digital Brain for an industrial-product instance and will handle the access rights to the Digital Brain”s instances.

The Project is funded by the EU Research and Innovation Programme Horizon 2020 under grant agreement number 952071 and currently composed of a consortium of 36 partners.

Get more information about the Open Call process and the scope of application experiments on our website!

cloudSME is an independent Cloud solution and platform provider. From recurring challenges to the transition to sustainable cloud strategies, we’ll be happy to tell you more about our favorite topic and support you in the development of ideas, feasibility studies, concepts, and support for ongoing

production. cloudSME is dissemination parter of DIGITbrain Project.

