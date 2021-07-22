Double award for Tichawa: RingCIS wins silver, BoroCIS bronze

Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Award

Friedberg/Germany, July 22nd 2021. Tichawa Vision GmbH, a specialist in high-precision CIS sensors for industrial quality control, has won two prizes at this year’s Vision Systems Design Innovators Award. The RingCIS, a new type of sensor ring that scans the outside of pipes, profiles and tubes for defective seams, paint defects, chips or bubbles, received silver, the BoroCIS bronze. The worldwide unique BoroCIS inspects the inside of tubes, round or square pipes and profiles made of laminate, plastic, metal and glass. With both CIS systems, companies can protect themselves from complaints and liability cases due to defective products.

“We are very pleased to have been honoured with the internationally prestigious award for two CIS products this year. The awards confirm our efforts to continuously develop innovative solutions for the automatic quality control of industrial products,” says Dr Nikolas Tichawa. “We are very proud of this award. It shows that the extensive development time has been fully worthwhile.”

A perfect duo: The RingCIS scans the outside…

The silver winner RingCIS with an 8-camera system and Tichawa Vision’s patented stitching process uses production-induced motion to scan the complete circumference of an elongated test object at transport speeds of up to 600 m/min (10 m/sec). The diameters of the test objects can be fixed or variable. The sensor geometry adapts to a wide variety of profile shapes. The test objects are centred automatically as they are pushed through the RingCIS. The sensor ring creates images with a resolution of 50 to 600 dpi corresponding to a pixel size of 0.04 to 0.5 mm. The RingCIS is also available in a separable version for easy installation in the production line, for example for glass.

… and the BoroCIS the inside of tubes and pipes

The bronze award-winning BoroCIS dips up to 250 mm deep into tubes, pipes and bores in a fully automated process. It creates images with a resolution of 50 to 600 dpi corresponding to a pixel size of 0.04 to 0.5 mm. In tubes, it guarantees imaging up to the tube bottom, optionally including the tube bottom. The inspection of up to ten test objects per second takes place 100 per cent directly in the production line. At a transport speed of up to 60 m/min, the BoroCIS can inspect tubes and pipes with diameters between 10 and 80 mm. An integrated interchangeable lens enables the inspection of different tube widths in one production line.

In both CIS systems, the use of optics with a long focal length ensures error-free and trouble-free imaging even under very harsh production conditions. Users can choose between monochrome (black/white) and colour (RGB) display.

Award for market-leading solutions

The jury of the Vision Systems Design Innovators Award is made up of accomplished professionals from system houses and companies. It presents the awards in the categories Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Evaluation criteria are originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn”t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

“The Vision Systems Design team congratulates Tichawa Vision for the outstanding result in the evaluation of its products,” says Chris Mc Loone, Editor-in-Chief. “Each year our independent, increasingly competitive programme aims to recognise the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The team at Tichawa Vision should be very proud.”

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design’s magazine, website ( www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards

The Vision Systems Design 2021Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn”t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About Tichawa Vision

Since the foundation in 1991, Tichawa Vision GmbH has specialised in the development, production and distribution of camera technologies for industrial image processing for the purpose of optical surface inspection and product control. Tichawa is the worldwide leader in the field of Contact Image Sensors (CIS), which -consisting of a reading line, an integrated lens and an optimized light source -generate reliable analytical results with an aspect ration of 1:1 for applications as well as glass processing, silk screen printing, wafer inspection, sorting of postal items or automation technology.

Company-Contact

Tichawa Vision GmbH

Dr. Nikolaus Tichawa

Burgwallstraße 14

86316 Friedberg

Phone: +49 (0) 821 455 553 0

E-Mail: sales@tichawa.de

Url: http://www.tichawa.de

Press

epr – elsaesser public relations

Sabine Hensold

Maximilianstraße 50

86150 Augsburg

Phone: +49 (0) 821-4508 79-17

E-Mail: sh@epr-online.com

Url: http://www.epr-online.com

Bildquelle: Tichawa Vision GmbH