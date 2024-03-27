Draka Green Connect: A greener future in Datacom

BU Multimedia Solutions of Prysmian Group introduces Draka Green Connect

Cologne, March 27, 2024. Prysmian, a forefront player in data communication solutions, introduces Draka Green Connect, a revolutionary data communication product line that not only delivers outstanding performance but also makes a significant contribution to environmental sustainability.

Eco-Friendly Innovation Pioneering The Use of 100% Recycled Copper

Green Connect showcases Prysmian’s commitment to the planet through the use of 100% recycled copper and other recycled materials embracing an eco-friendly approach to data communication solutions. The product’s design prioritizes responsible material usage without compromising performance, emphasizing a circular economy. Prysmian’s streamlined and developed eco-efficient production processes contribute towards its dedication to environmental responsibility.

Green Connect, a complementary addition to the existing Draka UC range, introduces environmentally friendly alternatives of both standard copper and fiber data communication cables.

For instance, the Cat.6A U/FTP Outdoor cable from the UC 500 Copper range achieves a remarkable 70% reduction in carbon footprint on metal, thanks to the use of recycled copper material. The overall manufacturing process in copper cable production sees a 55% reduction in carbon footprint, encompassing the usage of recycled materials in cable jacketing and sustainable manufacturing processes. This new product line is the result of the strong focus of Prysmian on circular economy and innovation, and the increase of recycled content in the company“s products is one of the targets which are also reported in the 2023-2025 Sustainability scorecard. This KPI is also included in Prysmian“s remuneration plan to strengthen the commitment of management and employees towards the objective of minimizing the environmental impact of our cables.

In the production of fiber optic cables, the carbon footprint is actively minimized on the optical fibers. This is achieved through enhanced energy efficiency in the fiber drawing process and the incorporation of recycled compounds in the finalized cables. These measures are expected to result in a minimum 20% reduction in the carbon footprint of the dedicated Green Connect solutions using fiber optics.Green Connect is just the beginning of Prysmian’s commitment to higher carbon footprint reductions across three pillars – metal, other cable material, and sustainable processes. This journey toward a more sustainable world ensures that stringent quality standards are always met while incorporating recycled materials.

Beyond the Cable: Prysmian’s Holistic Approach to Sustainability in Data Communication

To complement the sustainable intent of the product line, Draka Green Connect comes with environmentally friendly packaging options, further emphasizing Prysmian’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. Draka Green Connect features local production availability in Germany and Europe, reducing travelled miles and minimizing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. The local production availability aligns with Prysmian’s global vision of making a positive impact on the environment.

Beyond buildings and homes, the copper data communication cable range is adaptable to industrial applications and smart energy grids. Designed for real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of sustainable power grids, Green Connect contributes to the crucial communication infrastructure required for a greener future. Prysmian emphasizes the importance of specialized cables designed explicitly for power systems for critical communication.

Draka Green Connect is not just a product line; it’s a commitment to a sustainable future, ushering in a new era of responsible data communication solutions.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

