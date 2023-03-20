Easter 2023 will be naturally beautiful

The trend is for delicate pastel colours such as pink, yellow, green, light blues and a very special shade: Digital Lavender, a colour reminiscent of the lavender fields in Provence, but which definitely has a lot of joie de vivre in it.

The trend colours are reflected in the classic elements of every Easter decoration. Bunnies, eggs, wreaths and, on the festively laid table, Easter candles are central elements that are always in fashion. The decorative pieces are combined with natural materials. Branches, grasses and spring flowers such as daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are very suitable and inexpensive. This brings spring directly into the house and creates a rustic and cosy atmosphere that is also sustainable.

If you prefer something a little more glamorous, go for trendy decorative pieces with shimmering colour gradients and a soft sheen reminiscent of the elegance of pearls or the shimmer of soap bubbles. Candles in particular, which often play a central role in stylish table decorations, offer endless possibilities and variations.

The Quality Assurance Association is an alliance of European manufacturers. Collectively, they produce about 580,000 tonnes of candles annually – that is more than 50 percent of the total European production. The European Quality Association for Candles stands for quality and progress in the field of candle production.

Information about the RAL Quality Label Candles.

The „Quality Mark for Candles“ is awarded by the European Quality Association for Candles. The quality mark standard is generally recognised in the industry and has been partly adopted in the European Standard 15426. Manufacturers may only award a product with the RAL Quality Mark if it meets the strict requirements of the Quality Association for Candles with regard to raw materials, burning time and performance. Compliance with these standards is monitored through independent inspections by DEKRA experts.

The Quality Mark for Candles was recognised by the RAL German Institute for Quality Assurance and Certification in 1997. RAL ensures the acceptance of the quality mark in all economic sectors and its use in accordance with the rules.

