ENJOY UNRIVALLED TELECOMMUNICATION COVERAGE WITH DIDWW

As the world slowly returns to some form of normality following the COVID-19 pandemic, effective communication has never been more crucial. With social distancing set to remain common practice for the foreseeable future, global telecommunication providers, DIDWW, are proud to help businesses across the globe enjoy extensive coverage; ensuring they can stay constantly connected with their clients.



The coronavirus pandemic has seen significant changes in the way that we interact with the world around us, as businesses are forced to adapt to social distancing measures. As offices close and employees work from home, it has meant that effective communication between staff and customers alike has never been more important.

Global telecommunication provider, DIDWW, understands the importance of communication, which is why it provides its customers with the most extensive international coverage of local, national, mobile, and toll-free numbers. Currently, DIDWW customers enjoy coverage across 79 countries and 3,767 area codes, ensuring they can stay connected no matter where in the world they are conducting their business.



In addition to the extensive international coverage, DIDWW also provides its customers with a vast array of services, allowing them to confidently progress forward in a post-coronavirus world. Alongside a large stock of virtual numbers, DIDWW customers can also choose from a number of golden or vanity numbers, helping them to stand out from their competitors.

Eager to ensure that customers are able to enjoy a hassle-free experience, DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator in each country it operates in, or is directly partnered with a licensed operator, making them fully compliant with the regulations of each region. Customers can also benefit from a range of flexible capacity options, ensuring that DIDWW is able to tailor their package to maximize both call efficiency and reduce costs.

Since its launch in 2004, DIDWW has focused on delivering the very best service to its clients and has grown to become one of the most respected providers in the industry. Its global network is capable of supporting thousands of operators daily, with automated quality and abuse monitoring, sophisticated routing, reporting systems, and 24/7 network and customer support center.

Karolis Jurys, the Commercial Manager at DIDWW added, “As the world slowly returns to some form of normality following the coronavirus pandemic, DIDWW is here to help customers to transform their telecommunication requirements and take their business forward.

We understand that as we have to practice social distancing, effective communication has become vital, which is why we’re incredibly proud to offer our clients with the most substantial coverage across dozens of countries.”



About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, API and all the necessary building blocks for the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLA.



DIDWW customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.



