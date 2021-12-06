EnviroMetal Reports High Gold Recoveries in Tests for P2 Gold’s Gabbs Project

Vancouver, BC, Monday, December 6, 2021, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (“EnviroMetal” or the “Company”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQX: EVLLF) (FSE: 7N2) is pleased to report positive results of test work performed for P2 Gold Inc. (“P2”) (TSX-V: PGLD) on mineralized material from P2’s gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.

The test work was undertaken to determine the gold recovery potential and leach efficiency of EnviroMetal’s patented eco-friendly formula to recover gold from the Gabbs Project.

Two gold-copper samples from the Gabbs Project were received at the EnviroMetal laboratory in Burnaby, BC and subsequently sent to a certified third-party lab for crushing, splitting, and assaying. EnviroMetal then processed the two samples using its proprietary lixiviant (leach solution). After 24 hours of processing, the calculated gold recoveries for both samples were approximately 90% as outlined in Tables 1 and 2 below.

Table 1: EnviroMetal Leach of Sample 1: Assayed Head Grade 0.72 g/t Au

Test CalculatedResidu 24hr Reagent Concentration

Number Head e Gold (g/l)

Grade (g/t Recover

(g/t Au) Au) y

(%)

Salt Salt BSaltOther

A C

GR101 0.95 0.12 88.4 Low Low Low 0.0

GR102 1.18 0.12 90.5 Low 0.0 0.0 Low

Table 2: EnviroMetal Leach of Sample 2: Assayed Head Grade 1.45 g/t Au

Test CalculatedResid 24hr Reagent

Number Head ue Gold Concentration

Grade (g/t Recove (g/l)

(g/t Au) Au) ry

(%)

SaltSaltSaltOthe

A B C r

GR201 1.09 0.12 89.7 Low Low Low 0.0

GR202 1.25 0.19 85.6 Low 0.0 0.0 Low

Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2 Gold commented: “We decided to investigate the use of EnviroMetal’s eco-friendly gold extraction solutions for our Gabbs Project because of its record of extracting gold for other projects. With gold recoveries of approximately 90% for the Gabbs samples, the initial test work was definitely a success. Given these encouraging initial results, we intend to evaluate EnviroMetal’s process as an alternative for gold recovery as we advance engineering for the Gabbs Project.”

About P2 Gold

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste (“E-Waste”).

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal’s technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal’s financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information :

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x. 104

