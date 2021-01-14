Equipped with UNISOC T618, ZTE Axon 20 4G with Under-Screen Camera Has Been Launched Overseas

Shanghai, China, December X, 2020 – The 4G version of the flagship ZTE cellphone, the Axon 20 4G, with an under-screen camera, powered by a UNISOC T618 chipset, which is an 8-core CPU, is announced to be launched on the overseas markets such as Germany and Mexico.

The Axon 20 4G, adopting the under-screen camera, an innovative technology, brings customers a brand-new visual experience by its full screen with great visual effect. The cellphone packs a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes the color display clearer and brighter. Due to its 20.5:9 display, it is convenient to hold, best matches the proportion of movies, and cooperates with DTS Audio Processing, bringing users a cinema experience anytime.

The ZTE Axon 20 4G is equipped with an AI full-scene 4-camera with a 64-megapixel main camera along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, which supports HD, super night scene and beauty shoot, and combines with the anti-shake function of the main and wide-angle cameras showing more stable and higher quality videos to users.

ZTE Axon 20 4G comes with the Android Q operating system, a 4220mAh battery, 6GB of Ram, and 128GB of internal storage.

ZTE Axon 20 4G, equipped with the UNISOC T618, whose image processing and AI technology are fully upgraded, matching with 64 megapixel and quad cameras, integrated new tri-core ISP, and Visual Digital Signal Processor (VDSP), provides high-standard processing power of vision and AI. UNISOC T618 adopts a high-quality display processing engine solution, independently researched and developed by UNISOC, which brings users a high-quality experience from the three aspects of the accuracy of colors, enhancement of high image, and low-power display. These characteristics, connected with the full screen of ZTE Axon 20 4G, will provide users with an immersive experience of audio-video entertainment.

Media Contact:

Company: UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd

Contact: Yueying Tang, PR Team

E-mail: yueying.tang@unisoc.com