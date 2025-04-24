Eurobit Systems Signs Exclusive Agreements with Three of Europe“s Largest Fuel Retailers – Paving the Way for the Digital Euro

London, April 24, 2025 – In a groundbreaking move towards a fully digital payment future, Eurobit Systems ISIN: GB00EBS123000 has announced the signing of exclusive agreements with three of Europe“s largest fuel retail networks. Through the implementation of its EUROBIT PAY system, the company is laying the foundation for widespread acceptance of the digital euro at fuel stations across the continent.

These strategic partnerships mark a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the energy and mobility sector. With the rollout of EUROBIT PAY across thousands of fuel station locations, consumers will soon be able to pay for fuel seamlessly, securely, and entirely digitally using the European Central Bank“s upcoming digital currency.

„With these exclusive agreements, we are not only establishing a technological benchmark but also bringing the digital euro directly into everyday life – starting at the pump. This is a breakthrough for the real-world application of central bank digital currencies in Europe,“ said Josip Kovac, CEO of Eurobit Systems. „We are proud to help shape the future of payments together with our trusted partners.“

The three partners, whose names remain confidential for competitive reasons, jointly operate over 20,000 service stations across Europe. Their commitment to EUROBIT PAY makes Eurobit Systems one of the leading infrastructure providers for CBDC-based (Central Bank Digital Currency) payment solutions on the continent.

With this initiative, Eurobit Systems continues to demonstrate its position as a trailblazer in innovation, setting new standards for digital payment processes in the European energy and mobility landscape.

About Eurobit Systems

Eurobit Systems is a European technology company pioneering digital payment solutions with a focus on integrating the digital euro into everyday life. Its flagship product, EUROBIT PAY, offers a secure, scalable, and future-ready platform for businesses and consumers alike.

