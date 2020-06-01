Female Rapper Scottie Armonie Dominates with New Single ‘Takeover’

Scottie Armonie Is The First Successful Independent Female Rapper Currently Dominating With Her Single ‘Takeover’ link to Song on Apple Music Is Attached To This Press Release Please Stream NOW! Keep It Coming Records Thanks You!

Scottie Armonie Is A Female Rapper From Long Island She Is 27Years Old And Has Been Doing Music For 12Years She When Younger Participated in 100’s Of Pageants Plays Talent Shows And Most Of All Church Scottie Armonie is The Undeniable First Successful Independent Female Rapper In The World Was Suggested By The Recording Academy In 2012 To Submit To The Independent Grammys List For An “INDIE ARTIST NOMINATION” Was Invited To The Grammys By DHL MEDIA GROUP in 2018 Invited To The Independent Music Awards 4 Years Straight And Was Told By Management She Has A Real Chance Of Winning She is currently Charting With Her Single “TAKEOVER” and Is Being Submitted By Reverbnation.Com For A Independent Music Award For The Wam Awards.

Scottie Has Had Many Co-Signs Shoutout’s And BIG OPPORTUNITIES She Has Been Viewed And Spoken About By EVERY MAJOR RECORD LABEL IN THE WORLD Google Her at www.ScottieArmonie/Google.Com To Find Out More About The Indie Sensation Scottie Armonie!

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

Mtv Artist Of The Month (March)

Artist Of The Month For Billboard (March)

Featured In Splash Magazine

www.SplashMagazine/MeetScottieArmonie.com

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• SXSW

• The BET AWARDS

• StonyBrook University

