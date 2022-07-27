Focus on the future with hydrogen: Proton Motor Fuel Cell aligns brand product portfolio

Consolidation under new Hy-brand strengthens the fuel cell product family. | SPower product line to be discontinued for the core business concentration.

Puchheim near Munich, July 27, 2022 – Since the spin-off of “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” ( www.proton-motor.de) from the former “Magnet-Motor GmbH” about 25 years ago, the production facility in Puchheim west of Munich has been saying: away from fossil fuels and towards alternative energy production. As Europe’s leading high-tech specialist, the internationally active company offers emission-free hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile applications. The automotive drive solutions focus on the commercial vehicle sector. CO2-neutral innovations are also being developed for the maritime and rail segments. The aim is to decarbonise the transport transition to counteract the energy and climate crisis. In the stationary sector, the safe generation of electricity and heat by means of hydrogen fuel cells enables independence from natural gas – especially valuable in the current times. Against the background of the celebrations for the company’s 25th anniversary in 2023, the technology expert has now restructured its product portfolio “Made in Germany” for market communication. In particular, the customer base benefits from the clarity of the main competencies, which ensures a targeted orientation via standard and hybrid systems.

HyRange®, HyShelter®, HyRail®, HyShip®, HyModule® and HyFrame® with trademark registration

“We have unified our stationary and mobile product family with the Hy-classification to strengthen our brand of hydrogen fuel cell products. The trademark registrations for the Proton Motor brand have been completed, so that the terms are officially used”, explains Sales and Marketing Director Manfred Limbrunner the consolidation in the trademarking process. In 2008, the “HyRange®” system for range extension was introduced for the first time, which was awarded the “International busplaner Sustainability Award 2021” as well as it is nominated “Top 3” at the upcoming “Renewables Award 2022” ceremony. Last year, three Proton Motor innovations were successfully developed: The container-based fuel cell power plant “HyShelter®”, the fuel cell solution for the world’s first hydrogen-powered rail milling train and the “HyShip®” drive component for the new zero-emission ship type (ZEUS). In addition to the Proton Motor classic “HyModule®”, the premium product “HyFrame®” has now also been modified by name for stationary applications, for example as an emergency power source in road tunnels.

Completion of the “SPower” product line to be finalised at the end of August

Proton Motor Fuel Cell’s “SPower” UPS systems have been known and in demand since 2007 in the market for the uninterrupted supply of electrical, clean power. They reliably protect sensitive consumers from voltage spikes and mains interruptions. The UPS with a battery as energy storage reliably supplies critical infrastructures and consumers with electricity. In the context of the future-oriented strategic roadmap including adjustment of the brand portfolio, the Proton Motor Management has decided that the “SPower” product line is no longer part of the core business of Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH. The “SPower” UPS products will therefore be discontinued at the end of August 2022 in favour of concentrating on the hydrogen fuel cell core business.

DE:

EN:

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

