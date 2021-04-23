Ford Cutting Down Production Volume due to Pandemic Effect

Ford cut production of the nation’s top-selling pickup and Ford’s most profitable vehicle: The F-150. The automaker is dropping one shift from its truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, with both sites expected to resume full production starting on 15 February 2021. Ford’s headache caused by the shortage has now grown into a migraine as deliveries of the redesigned F-150 dropped 5% in January.

In February 2021, it was already predicted that the chip shortage would dent global car industry production by about 672,000 vehicles in the first quarter, with problems lingering into the fall. Also, the lead times for chips used in the auto sector typically are 26 weeks.

The only thing that impacts F-Series sales is if Ford, for some reason, cannot make enough trucks to meet demand (That happened in March). The pandemic forced automakers to stop making vehicles for a brief time and subsequently affected Ford’s North American profits.