Green IT in the distribution cabinet: tde presents ventilated 19-inch fibre optic splice enclosure for tBL series

Network expert tde – trans data elektronik improves air circulation and handling with modular fibre optic enclosure

Dortmund/Germany, 31st August 2020. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH is launching a new modular 19-inch fibre optic splice enclosure specifically for its tBL – tde Basic Link product range. Originally developed for a major telecom carrier, the enclosure is suitable for splice and breakout applications. For easy handling, the network expert has designed the drawer to be pulled out, swung down and removed. Network engineers can lock and unlock it without tools using a mechanism developed by tde. The special feature: In addition to the closed chassis version, the enclosure is also available as a ventilated lattice enclosure version, thus improving air circulation in the distribution cabinet.

Servers and distribution cabinets must not exceed critical temperatures. If the heat is not properly dissipated, so-called hotspots can occur, which in turn put a strain on cooling. Cooling the overheated areas also increases energy consumption. Excessive heat can have a negative effect on the durability of the components in the distribution cabinet as well. This is why tde is offering its new 19-inch fibre optic enclosure as a closed and as a ventilated version: “The ventilated fibre optic enclosure with its lattice cover allows air to circulate better, thus preventing hotspots,” explains André Engel, Managing Director of tde. “Since less energy is needed to cool the distribution cabinet, it also takes account of Green IT in data centers. Of course, it also boasts tde’s own well-known features, such as high functionality and very easy installation with high packing density and optimum fibre management”.

Easy mounting and handling

For time-saving and convenient installation, network technicians can lock and unlock the drawer of the modular fibre optic enclosure without tools thanks to a special mechanism. For splicing, the drawer can be pulled out, swung down and also be removed. On its rear side, cables can be inserted straight or at an angle over the entire width and fastened with cable ties or Velcro strips. Network technicians can insert cables of different diameters. This is especially advantageous in connection with breakout applications.

The new 19-inch fibre enclosure has a very small installation depth of 220 mm, is variably depth-adjustable by 50 mm and can optionally be locked to prevent unauthorized or accidental access. Up to 96 splices can be placed on one height unit or, alternatively, for breakout applications, preassembled fibre optic trunk cables can be stored. When developing its fibre optic enclosure, tde ensured continuous earthing and connected the drawer to the basic housing via an earthing cable. The network expert also supplies ETSI adapters that allow the distribution box to be integrated into the ETSI racks frequently used by telecom carriers. Matching front panels are available for the FO enclosure for all common FO connector types – E2000, FC, LC-, MPO and SC.

Customers can order the distribution boxes completely pre-equipped and ready for splicing from tde. Individual mountings are also possible. Thanks to tde’s own FO splice enclosure configurator with product visualisation, reliable and error-free configurations can be created in just a few steps. The fibre optic splice enclosure configurator is available at https://shop.tde.de/konfigurator/spleissbox/verteilertyp.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 25 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company”s portfolio “Made in Germany” contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the “European Code of Conduct” when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/

About US Conec

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With nearly 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, on-board optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include single-mode and multimode MT-style and custom multi-fiber ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technology, ELiMENT™ single fiber connector solutions, IBC™ brand fiber optic cleaning solutions, termination equipment for multi-fiber interconnects, and high precision optical packaging components. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communication technology companies-Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT.

