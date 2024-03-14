Grid Dynamics Achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

Key Takeaways:

– Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status formally recognizes Grid Dynamics‘ ability to build and audit secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for various applications and workloads running in an AWS environment.

– Clients who leverage Grid Dynamics cloud expertise, and its recently awarded AWS Well-Architected Partner Status, can benefit from significant cost savings, faster time to market, improved application performance, and reduced security risks.

– Earning the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status enables Grid Dynamics to leverage a well-established and proven methodology to mitigate risks and prepare our clients to modernize and future-proof application workloads and the enabling platforms.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner, today proudly announced it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status. Membership in this program underscores Grid Dynamics‘ expertise in building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for applications and workloads on AWS. The AWS Well-Architected methodology enables Grid Dynamics to strengthen its clients‘ digital backbones by identifying high-risk items to ensure a secure, reliable, performant, manageable, and cost-effective foundation for digital transformation. The AWS Well-Architected program provides the secure, performant, and resilient underpinning for building advanced digital commerce solutions that positively impact businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and generative AI to enrich customer experiences with higher-order cloud services.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2024/73928/Grid_031324_EN.001.png

Relate Image

„Clients appreciate a partner that has their best interest in mind, and this AWS credential further positions Grid Dynamics as that partner. This credential demonstrates our ability to leverage a proven methodology, with highly skilled and experienced architects, to solidify the AWS cloud as the bedrock for our clients‘ digital transformation“ said Chuck Tsocanos, VP of Cloud and Application Modernization.

Grid Dynamics conducts Well-Architected assessments with certified AWS architects, demonstrating the company’s expertise and qualification as part of this program, to assist clients in hardening and optimizing their cloud foundations and governance models. The program enables Grid Dynamics to provide its clients with an audit of their platform architecture, ensuring they are configured correctly in accordance with well-architected practices, such as security, reliability, performance, manageability, cost optimization, and sustainability. Grid Dynamics‘ commitment to the AWS Well-Architected Framework goes beyond a one-time consultation; the company provides ongoing support to clients, fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This program helps organizations evolve within the ever-changing technological landscape while maintaining a foundation of excellence in their cloud architecture. With Grid Dynamics as their AWS Well-Architected Partner, companies can navigate the complexities of cloud architecture confidently, knowing that their digital platform is not only well-designed but also optimized for agility, security, and efficiency.

Earning the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status grants Grid Dynamics additional exposure to potential clients, AWS field teams, and AWS Partners by being showcased across AWS webpages including the APN Partner Solutions Finder. Visit this page to learn more about the AWS/Grid Dynamics partnership, and the business-driving capabilities enabled through the AWS Well-Architected program.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 7+ years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains „forward-looking statements“ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words „believes,“ „estimates,“ „anticipates,“ „expects,“ „intends,“ „plans,“ „may,“ „will,“ „potential,“ „projects,“ „predicts,“ „continue,“ or „should,“ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our AWS Well-Architected Partner Status, our product capabilities, and our company’s future growth including with customers.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics‘ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our partnership with AWS, our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company’s growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the „Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed February 29, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

csavas@griddynamics.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=US39813G1094

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.

Cary Savas

5000 Executive Parkway

CA, 94583 San Ramon

Phone: 650 523 5000

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.griddynamics.com/

Press

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.

Cary Savas

5000 Executive Parkway

CA, 94583 San Ramon

Phone: 650 523 5000

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.griddynamics.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.