Growth in Demand from Consumers in COVID-19 Pandemic to Heighten Sales of Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report titled “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028.” These family/indoor entertainment centers offer a variety of games, arcade games, video games, gaming consoles, machine-based games, indoor sports, and VR-based games, along with the option of hosting private birthday parties and other occasions.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Dynamics & Forecast

The family/indoor entertainment centers are designed to engage each and every member of the family at very low prices. Family/indoor entertainment centers provide a variety of entertainment to individuals of all ages. Family/indoor entertainment centers follow strategies such as loyalty programs, the offering of gift cards, bonuses, and incentives that expire after a particular period. This helps boost the number of visitors to a particular family/indoor entertainment center.

The family/indoor entertainment centers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at US$ 22,783.9 Mn in 2018, and is expected to grow significantly to reach US$ 80,641.5 Mn by 2028 due to the diversified gaming and entertainment options available in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Segmentation

In this report, PMR has segmented the global family/indoor entertainment centers market by type, by facility size, and by region. By type, the family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into arcade studios, VR gaming zones, indoor go-kart tracks, sports arcades, and trampoline and indoor adventure parks. The arcade studios subsegment of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to register a 30.3% market share at the end of 2018. Moreover, the VR gaming zones subsegment is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.9% in the family/indoor entertainment centers market over the projected period. In addition, the arcade studios subsegment is expected to create an opportunity of US $ 17,300.4 Mn in the family/indoor entertainment centers market from 2018 to 2028.

By facility size, the global family/indoor entertainment centers market is subsegmented into 40,000 Sq. Feet. The > 40,000 Sq. Feet subsegment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period and the 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Feet subsegment is projected to create an opportunity of US $ 17,179.2 Mn between 2018 and 2028 in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

