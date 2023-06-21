Health First: Occupational safety with respiratory protection

Health, a valuable commodity, and thus worthy of protection both in everyday life and at work. This insight was gained as early as around 400 BC by the physician Hippocrates, who recognised that certain craft activities lead to damage to the health of employees. The concept of occupational health and safety emerged many centuries later in 1839 with the progressive ‚Preußisches Regulativ‘, the Prussian trade regulations. This obliged employers to take measures to protect their workers. Despite these developments, high levels of occupational safety and health are still not taken for granted today. Strict guidelines have developed in Germany and Europe, but this is not yet the case in many countries. It has been a long road until the issues of occupational safety and health have been observed in all companies in Germany. The first achievements such as the prohibition of work for children under the age of 9, statutory health insurance, accident insurance law and the liability law are now taken for granted. Numerous additions since 1920, such as maternity protection regulations, protection against dismissal, considerations for female employees, the Youth Employment Protection Act, the Industrial Safety Ordinance, the Hazardous Substances Ordinance or the mental risk assessment, serve the occupational health and safety of all employees and always have the highest priority – Health First! In the political discussion on supply chain laws, Germany is trying to enforce occupational health and safety in other countries. Especially as consumers vote with their wallets and prefer companies that take occupational health and safety as an important issue.

Protection from airborne pollutants

In the Middle Ages, so-called plague doctors protected themselves with beak-shaped masks filled with herbs, which are considered the first precursors of respirators. The first suction hose respirator with a breathing mask was created as a design in 1785 by the French pioneer Jean-Franois Pilatre de Rozier. During the First World War, with the use of chemical warfare agents, the first gas masks were developed.

In 1961, filter masks as disposable products came onto the market for the first time. In mining, for example, so-called dust masks against fine dust had been used for many decades. Particle filtering half masks (FFP) are part of the personal protective equipment used in occupational health and safety to protect against potential hazards from harmful substances and dust particles generated during certain types of work.Effective respiratory protection is classified as part of personal protective equipment.

Risk assessment and occupational safety law

Another important aspect to consider when using respirators is the risk assessment. The Occupational Health and Safety Act provides a guideline for a workplace risk assessment to identify potential hazards and take measures to prevent them. Respiratory protection is an important part of this to prevent serious damage to health.

High-quality respirators

With the Corona pandemic, there was no way around the topics of respiratory protection, self-protection, external protection, filter performance, high-quality respirators, norms, regulations, quality standards, aerosols and much more. Bids, bans, lockdowns, education and regulations dominated everyday life worldwide for more than two years. Today, studies confirm the benefits of respirators in minimising the risk of respiratory infections caused by harmful particles such as pathogens, dust, smoke and aerosols. Respirators are available in different protection classes to provide suitable protection for different applications. In recent years, companies have succeeded in mass producing respirators with the newly gained knowledge and technological advances. One example is the certified and CE-approved Dodo Air Medical Mask. It is worn in industrial, research, care and health areas. Wherever people have to expose themselves to fine dust particles and or non-volatile liquid substances, the Dodo Air Medical effectively protects its wearers from viruses and particles. Of course, this also applies to private use. These products contain no natural rubber components, have a 3-layer protection, are hypoallergenic and skin-friendly, comfortable to wear and have a filtering efficiency of more than 98 percent.

Standards and approval – European standard for more safety?

Uniform, transparent, guaranteed – European standards are intended to ensure and safeguard the protective effect. In the field of personal protective equipment, too, there are counterfeits that jeopardise safety for self-protection and the protection of others. That is why standards have been defined, also for FFP protective masks, which must be complied with, otherwise they will not be marketable.

Dodo Air Medical premium masks meet the requirements of the European standard EN 149:2001+A1:2009 for filtering half masks for protection against particles. The performance tests of this standard include filter permeability, flammability, breathing resistance and total inward leakage.In addition, the products were subjected to the load test according to EN 1327 4-7 (test method with paraffin oil). A complete copy of the standard EN 149:2001+A1:2009 can be obtained from the respective national standards authority. The mask meets the requirements of the dolomite dust retention test. Likewise, the mask meets the requirements of NIOSH-42CFR84 (USA, N95), GB2626-2006 (China, KN95) and JMHLW-Notification 214, 2018 (Japan, DS). This enables rapid certification for specified markets on request.

The mask complies with DIN EN 149:2001+A1:2009 and the PPE Regulation EU 2016/425 and is CE certified. The certification was carried out by the notified body Gepteszt, Budapest, the EU testing body, with the identification number 2233.

Training and regular inspections

Training and education are also important aspects to ensure occupational safety in respiratory protection. Employees should be regularly trained in the use of protective masks to ensure safe handling. Information should also be provided on the differences between the various protection classes and their areas of application. Regular checking of the masks and their functionality is essential to ensure safety.

Respiratory protection in the trades

In many professions, the use of respiratory protection is mandatory to protect the health of employees. Especially in the construction industry, when working with asbestos, mould or fine dusts, respiratory diseases such as asthma or bronchitis can be the result. To prevent these diseases, regular training of workers and maintenance of respirators are mandatory, as well as for the applications.

In summary, effective respiratory protection is essential in the skilled trades and should not be underestimated. An accurate risk assessment, regular training and inspections are important components of occupational safety and the implementation of these measures can keep employees working healthily and safely – Health First!

V.i.S.d.P.:

Max Leber

Managing Director and Sales

PPE Germany GmbH

PPE Germany GmbH mit Sitz in Berlin sind Spezialisten für Atemschutz Made in Germany. PPE Germany zählt zu den großen europäischen Maskenproduzenten für qualitativ hochwertige FFP2-Masken und startete 2020 mit der Produktion, um die Versorgung der Bevölkerung mit Schutzausrüstung zu gewährleisten. PPE Germany schützt die Gesundheit von Menschen, die in komplizierten Luftverhältnissen arbeiten und leben müssen beispielsweise durch Virale Kontamination, Krankenhauskeim Kontamination, Bakterielle Kontamination, Staub, Fasern (z.B. durch Mineralwolle), Industrieabgase, Feinstaub. Alle PPE Germany Produkte sind zertifiziert und unterliegen den strengsten Prüfstandards.

Company-Contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstraße 63-115

13587 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 202366380

E-Mail:

Url: https://ppegermany.de

Press

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstraße 63-115

13587 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 202366380

E-Mail:

Url: https://ppegermany.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.