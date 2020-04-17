HTS Global AG keeps supporting their customers

The Swiss manufacturer HTS Global AG continuously strives to offer its customers the highest quality at competitive prices and excellent customer service. Companies are particularly challenged during this critical time. Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG and his employees work at full speed to offer customers the usual service even in times of Corona.

HTS Global AG remains open to meet customers’ needs. In addition, HTS Global AG has taken further measures to comply with government guidelines and to prevent the virus from being carried into the company.

At the moment it is a good time for companies to revise their product range and to stock up their inventory. Many people worldwide are currently at home and use the time to renovate and modernize, so now is a good time to install heating cable systems.

HTS Global AG has established itself over the years as the leading manufacturer of self-regulating heating tapes on the heating cable market. “Nevertheless, we strive to maintain our high quality standard and to further expand the already well-developed product range,” said Fabian de Soet.

HTS Global AG is known for the excellent quality of its products, the very good service and the stable prices.

If you are interested, the HTS product catalog and the price list can be requested from HTS Global AG or on the homepage at www.hts-global.com

