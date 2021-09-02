Ideal Homes Announces Extension Of 10% Discount on Apartments for Sale in Portugal

10% discount offer on fantastic Lagos apartments extended until 13th September

Multi-award-winning real estate agency, Ideal Homes, is extending its 10% discount offer for its Lagos apartments on sale. The 10% discount offer has been extended until the 13th of September to allow esteemed clients and prospective homeowners partake in the sales.

Currently under construction and developed by renowned developer, Santa Maria 2, the one, two and three-bedroom apartments are located in a scenic area of Lagos. The apartments are a two-minute drive from the Lagos beach and are also close to its historic city center. The prime location makes the apartments suitable for use as holiday homes, rental investments and also permanent residence.

The developers of Santa Maria 2 are dedicated to providing the excellent quality that they are known for and that has been recorded in all their condominiums so far.

This means the apartments will be luxuriously finished throughout and will include a fully equipped kitchen, fitted bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms with underfloor heating. They will also come with an open plan living/dining room area where the apartment owners will have access to a large terrace to enjoy the beautiful views of Lagos.

Additional features include air-conditioning, electric shutters, excellent thermal and acoustic insulation. Water heaters in all the apartments will be connected to a solar panel system for optimal usage. Home owners will furthermore enjoy the luxury of an outdoor swimming pool alongside an indoor private parking space.

Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. The international real estate company specialize in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal. The company is praised for the unparalleled support it offers its clients throughout the whole purchase process and beyond.

For more information, a breakdown of projected rental income or to reserve a unit, get in touch with the team today as units are selling fast with more than 50% already sold.

