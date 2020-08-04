Indoor Skydiving Germany Group scheduled a new type of freefall simulator at one of the largest shopping malls in Germany

Gladbeck, 04.08.20. One of the world”s leading manufacturers of freefall simulators, Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), announced the first project of a new Indoor Skydiving wind tunnel model on the premises of the “Rhein-Neckar-Zentrum”, one the largest German shopping malls in Viernheim, south of Frankfurt. Ground breaking for the first Indoor Skydiving tunnel in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region is projected for the fourth quarter of 2020; it will be operated by the newly founded Indoor Skydiving International GmbH (ISI).

The vertical wind tunnel in Viernheim will be the first of a new generation that is optimized for the Entertainment Industry with a six meter full glass flightchamber. Features of this type are a new energy saving construction of the fans and a complete reduction of noise emission. Opening at the shopping center managed by ECE is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“With the Rhein-Neckar-Zentrum we found the perfect location in a very attractive cosmopolitan area for the first opening of our new generation wind tunnels. This freefall simulator will provide the dream of human flight for everybody in the south-western part of Germany in a safe and controlled environment. We are totally convinced that both operators and customers will benefit from the fascinating pleasure of Indoor Skydiving” said Boris Nebe, Managing Director of Indoor Skydiving Germany.

For Operator ISI the project in Viernheim is the first of a series of new wind tunnels. The Indoor Skydiving facility serves as a prototype for further projects planned in the greater area of Leipzig, the Ruhr area, Stuttgart and in northern Germany.

Driven by vision and mankind”s dream of flight , ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of Indoor Skydiving and the Entertainment Market with the highest German Engineering quality standards. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

