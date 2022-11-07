ip.labs“ Mobile Software Toolkit Release 1.0 Unlocks Photo Product Editors for Photo Commerce Apps

ip.labs has launched the Release 1.0 version of their Mobile Software Toolkit, allowing photo businesses to seamlessly integrate multi-platform photo product editors into their existing mobile apps and catch users wherever they are in their journey.

The new Mobile Software Toolkit can quickly integrate ip.labs“ best-in-class multi-platform photo product editors directly into mobile applications on both Android and iOS. The toolkit includes not only the advanced editors for image handling and product design, but the entire design and print ecosystem – which can easily be plugged into photo business and retailer applications.

With the help of guided documentation, easy integration, and on-call support, businesses using ip.labs“ Mobile Software Toolkit can bring a complete photo commerce experience to their users in as little as four weeks.

Business Manager Kirandeep Kaur says, „We“re excited to give our partners the opportunity to integrate our photo product editors into their existing homegrown or outsourced mobile apps.

Many photo product users“ journeys begin with photographs taken on mobile devices, so being able to offer a high-quality application plays a vital role in capturing users directly via phone or tablet. However, developing and maintaining this software in-house can mean huge investments and risks to your business.

Our goal is to save our customers this hassle by offering a reliable, all-in-one photo commerce toolkit and services.“

The Mobile Software Toolkit enables developers to easily configure displays to match brand colors, theme, and app language to deliver a unique, consistent brand experience. The solution also offers an immersive shopping experience with immersive 3D previews, augmented reality, and animated print content, along with add-ons to enhance the designing, editing, and shopping experience.

The pre-release edition of the Mobile Software Toolkit is available at https://www.iplabs.com/photo-commerce-mobile-sdk to integrate into your iOS and Android apps now. If you are interested in any on-demand photo commerce enhancing features, you can find out more and get in touch via https://www.iplabs.com/photo-commerce-mobile-sdk.

Get started here

Companies worldwide trust the solutions of ip.labs GmbH, founded in 2004, when it comes to creating and selling personalized photo products such as photo books, wall decorations or photo gifts. The flexible software solution can be easily adapted to different business models and is available as a web-based editor, download client and as mobile app. ip.labs has been a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, since 2008 and offers its business customers worldwide support on a 24/7 basis.

Firmenkontakt

ip.labs GmbH

Heiner van den Berg

Schwertberger Straße 14-16

53177 Bonn

01793936943

business@iplabs.com

http://www.iplabs.com

Pressekontakt

ip.labs GmbH

Udo Fussbroich

Schwertberger Straße 14-16

53177 Bonn

01793936943

u.fussbroich@iplabs.com

http://www.iplabs.com