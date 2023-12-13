Life sciences and automation networked to perfection

HR news – Rahel Bleis is the new Technology Transfer Manager at BioRegio STERN

(Stuttgart) – On 1 December 2023, Rahel Bleis joined the BioRegio STERN Management GmbH team in Stuttgart in the role of Technology Transfer Manager. The 26-year-old obtained a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz before studying for a Master of Science in Technical Biology at the University of Stuttgart. She wrote her master’s thesis as part of her academic work at the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA in Stuttgart.

This background naturally makes Bleis an ideal addition to the successful economic development company – based in the STERN BioRegion – which, amongst other things, intensively promotes cooperation between automation technology and life sciences. Accepting the post with her new employer was clearly a very easy decision: „There’s a huge, vibrant network of scientists and entrepreneurs here. I’m very much looking forward to working with the team to seek out company founders, drive innovations and support start-up ideas.“

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical and plant engineering.

Company-Contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

Dr. Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstraße 10

70174 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711-870 354 0

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bioregio-stern.de/en

Press

Zeeb Kommunikation GmbH

Anja Pätzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711 – 60 70 719

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.zeeb.info

Bildquelle: Andreas Körner/BioRegio STERN Management GmbH