Made in Germany: tde offers fibre optic applications with new CS connector

FO patch, fan-out and trunk cable assemblies with compact CS connectors from the network expert

Dortmund/Germany, May 13th 2020. tde now offers fibre optic cable assemblies with the compact CS connectors. Senko’s connector, available with two fibres, is optimised for transmission rates of up to 400G in data centres. tde’s product range comprises various fibre optic applications, including patch, fan-out and trunk cables. The network expert assembles them at its production site in Germany. To make it easier for customers to configure fibre optic cables with the CS connector, tde has also implemented it in its user-friendly FO patch and trunk cable configurator: This web-based online tool allows customers to configure fibre optic cables in three simple steps in a targeted and error-free manner.

The CS connector is a fibre optic duplex connector up to 40 percent smaller than comparable LC duplex connectors. It integrates two ceramic ferrules with 1.25 mm diameter. Thanks to its standard equipment with push-pull tabs in four different lengths (48, 55, 62 and 69 mm), network engineers can handle the connector with ease. This makes it particularly suitable for applications with high packing density. CS connectors are available in multimode and single mode versions.

Perfect for breakout applications

Senko has developed the CS connector specifically for the latest OSFP and QSFP-DD transceiver generations with transmission rates from 200 to 400G. Since the transceivers have two parallel CS connectors, breakout applications can be realised: Network engineers can plug two CS patch cables into one transceiver and divide the 200G into 2 100G.

Fibre optic cable assembly at the ultra-modern production site

With the packaging of fibre optic CS applications, tde is consistently continuing its role as an innovation leader. The network expert manufactures all fibre-optic cable assemblies at its ultra-modern production site in Germany: “We assemble with a very high degree of automation coupled with the latest measuring technology”, says Andre Engel and continues: “We set the highest quality standards beginning with the raw materials and consistently apply these throughout the entire production process. This quality ‘Made in Germany’ brings further advantages: We are largely independent of supply chains and take the sustainability aspect into account”.

Available for the tML system platform

tde has also integrated the CS connection technology into its successful tML system platform: The compact connector is available with corresponding modules for the tML Standard, tML Xtended, tML 24 and tML 32 cabling systems. At the rear, the modules use the proven MPO technology and integrate the CS connectors at the front. On the tML system platform, up to 128 2 fibres with a total of 256 fibres can thus be implemented on one height unit. There are 16 CS ports with a total of 32 fibres in one module, which is what makes the tML-32 system stand out: it is based on the MPO-32 fibre connector as the central connector and enables transmission rates of up to 400G with high packing density.

Easy configuration thanks to FO patch and trunk cable configurator

tde makes it easy for its customers to configure fibre optic cables with the CS connector via its web-based online tool: At https://www.tde.de/konfigurator customer-specific variants of different fibre optic applications can be created quickly and easily in three steps. The integrated plausibility check guarantees correct configurations. The configurator sends ready-made fibre optic applications directly to the tde sales team as an enquiry.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of the three key components module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. Heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. The fibre optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with a very high port density. The tde offers its tML cabling system as a proven tML standard system and in the highly innovative variants tML Xtended, tML-24 and now tML-32 for extreme scalability and very easy migration to higher transmission rates such as 40G, 100G, 200G and 400G.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 25 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company”s portfolio “Made in Germany” contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the “European Code of Conduct” when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de

