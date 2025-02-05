Medical Vacuum System for Hospital in Congo

Busch France has donated a medical vacuum system for the modernization of a hospital in East Congo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced significant tensions and conflicts in recent decades, particularly in the eastern regions of the country, where numerous armed groups are active.

To support healthcare in this area, Busch France donated a carefully refurbished vacuum system to Humatem, a medical non-profit organization. Humatem was founded in 1999 and has been working with the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2015.

Humatem is responsible for improving the infrastructure of the North Kivu Provincial Hospital (HPNK), which is located in Goma. The population of the large city has increased sharply in recent years due to civil war refugees and was estimated by the UN to be 707,000 in 2022.

Although it is the most important referral hospital in the entire province, HPNK did not have a central vacuum system. The facility has been affected by a significant shortage of medical equipment and requires extensive modernizations to be able to effectively serve the population“s healthcare needs. The medical vacuum system donated by Busch France, consisting of R5 RA 0305 vacuum pumps, will make an important contribution to this, as it will ensure the vacuum supply in medical fluid systems.

These are specialized systems used in medical facilities. They can perform various functions, such as the controlled delivery of drugs to patients, the safe transport of blood, plasma and other medical fluids within the hospital, the removal of fluids during surgical procedures, and the cleaning and sterilization of medical devices.

Two engineers from Humatem visited Busch France and took part in training on the installation and start-up of the medical vacuum system. One of the engineers, Benot-Pierre Ligot, emphasizes: „This equipment comes at a crucial time, as the highly complex geopolitical situation in the region is forcing many people to seek refuge in Goma, significantly increasing the demand for hospital services.“

This collaboration underlines the commitment of Busch France to improving medical care where it is most needed, both through technical expertise and effective donations.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Company-Contact

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Florian Held

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 3376

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschgroup.com/

Press

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Fabian Fahlbusch

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschvacuum.com

Bildquelle: Benoît-Pierre Ligot