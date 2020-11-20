medically effective alpha – linolenic acid (ALA) product. To be awarded worldwide under license.

The product is strong anti-inflammatory, lowers TNF-alpha by 60%, activates cells. Approval available. Marketing possible immediately.

Due to the current pandemic, we have decided to license our ALA product to other companies.

The importance of ALA for the human organism is described in numerous studies.

ALA is considered to be the initiator of macrophages and T cells. It seems to be of great help in fighting viruses.

We are planning a lecture and the presentation of the ALA product in the third week of December 2020 in Munich.

If you are interested in participating, we would be very happy to receive an email with your contact details. contact@covid19-meets-alpha-linolenic-acid.us

Of course, there is the possibility to receive a sample for in vitro tests in advance.

Oliver Bergk

Contact

Oliver Bergk

Oliver Bergk

Pfarrer-Josef-Gremm-Str. 3b

63500 Seligenstadt

Phone: 017661808349

E-Mail: contact@covid19-meets-alpha-linolenic-acid.us

Url: https://www.covid19-meets-alpha-linolenic-acid.us/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.