New Book Proves Black People are the Real Israelites

ATLANTA, GA (April 20, 2020) – Blacks are the true Israelites. That’s the message of the new book, Hidden Identity of Blacks in the Bible: Proof Israel is in Africa written by Jeremiah Jael Israel.

The new book quells the debate about the identity of Israelites with empirical proof from the Bible and provides irrefutable evidence that Israel is in Africa. The author delves into the discussion by defining who is an Israelite and why black people are Israelites. But to prove blacks are really Israelites, one has to show that this ethnic group is from Israel. The author demystifies this with insightful information about the land of Israel and stacks of evidence showing that it is in fact located in Africa.

Hidden Identity of Blacks in the Bible: Proof Israel is in Africa is the latest in Israel’s For Israelites By Israelites (F.I.B.I) series, designed to help newbie Israelites gain an understanding in a more accessible fashion. When asked about the motivation for writing his latest book, Israel replied: “People need to know the truth. We hope this book will help lead our brothers and sisters in the right direction.”

Hidden Identity of Blacks in the Bible is written with clarity, authority and most importantly supporting evidence for the truth. Like all the other books in the F.I.B.I series, it is an excellent resource for new and studied Israelites who want to gain insight about their heritage. But that’s not all, the precepts in the book will help readers become an effective witness to others.

