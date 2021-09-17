New Tiny Home Concept Embraces Blockchain Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., – There is no doubt the idea of downsizing has grown considerably within the millennium. More and more people are turning away from huge homes for something small, simple and mobile if necessary. These tiny homes have caught on across much of the country, and there are several specialized contracting firms and businesses building bespoke homes for people.

One such company is TEC-Blockchain, and they are poised to change the entire small home market considerably, leading to homes that have a minimal carbon footprint and 100 percent off the grid.

The TEC-Blockchain tiny home concept is designed on a steel frame with polyurethane foam insulation, bring the the total R-Factor to 30. This means the home is well-insulated, making climate control simple and exceptionally inexpensive. TEC-Blockchain CEO, Ali Roushanzamir, explained it best, “about the only home building material with a better R Factor that we offer is brick. Brick is exceptionally expensive and certainly not viable for a tiny home. The insulation system we use can lower overall energy consumption to 1.5 kW and with the installation of solar panels, be 100 percent off grid.”

All of the TEC Blockchain homes are made in Texas and use as much recycled material as feasibly possible. What really sets these home apart from other, similar tiny homes is the integration of Blockchain technology. The company has a proprietary software that allows the tiny home owner to share energy between other tiny homes, bespoke or block-built homes. This way, owners can more carefully monitor their specific energy use and make appropriate adjustments.

“We designed the software so virtually any user can specifically target energy ‘hotspots’ and times when consumption is greatest or smallest. They can then make a few minor adjustments in their lifestyle and quickly make significant changes with their energy consumption,” continued Roushanzamir.

The homes average 220 sq. ft. and are currently being sold within the Midwest with expansions to the rest of the country under consideration.

Learn more about the tiny home, the Blockchain technology and software at the website. Go to www.TEC-blockchain.com for details.



