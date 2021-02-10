Patent infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic, etc.

Düsseldorf, February 10, 2021 – On December 2, 2020, the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China rendered a final decision which fully accepted Asahi Kasei’s claim of patent infringement regarding a separator for lithium ion secondary batteries and ordered Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic and others to stop selling the above products and to pay compensation for damages.

In August 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hideki Kobori; hereinafter, “Asahi Kasei”) filed a patent infringement lawsuit with Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court against Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic Co., Ltd.* (hereinafter, “Xu Ran Electronic and Others”). Both companies are distributors of Japan-based W-SCOPE Corporation and selling separators for lithium ion secondary batteries in Shenzhen, China, and act as joint defendants. Based on its Chinese patent (Patent No. ZL200680046997.8) relating to separator for lithium ion secondary battery, Asahi Kasei is seeking an injunction prohibiting Xu Ran Electronic and Others from selling their “single-layer W-scope” battery separators in China and compensation for damages (a total of 1 million yuan).

In April 2020, the Intermediate People’s Court rendered a decision upholding Asahi Kasei’s claim of patent infringement. In response, Xu Ran Electronic and Others filed an appeal with the Supreme People’s Court. On December 2, 2020, the Supreme People’s Court rendered a final decision which fully accepted Asahi Kasei’s claim of patent infringement and ordered to stop selling the above products and to pay compensation for damages.

Asahi Kasei will continue to pay close attention to the issues concerning its intellectual property rights and will take, if necessary, proactive measures to protect them.

For further information on the topic please refer to the following press releases:

The Korean IPTAB decision to maintain Asahi Kasei’s Korean patent regarding patent infringement lawsuit against W-SCOPE Corporation, etc.” (December 23, 2020)

https://www.asahi-kasei.com/news/2020/e201223.html

Judgment of Chinese Patent Infringement Litigation Asahi Kasei vs. Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic Co., Ltd. and Others” (May 11, 2020)

https://www.asahi-kasei.com/news/2020/e200511_1.html

Asahi Kasei files patent infringement lawsuit against W-SCOPE Corporation, etc. (February 4, 2020)

https://www.asahi-kasei.com/news/2019/e200204.html

Asahi Kasei files patent infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic and Shenzhen Xu Ran () Electronic (August 20, 2018)

https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/news/2018/e180820.html?_ga=2.137697910.79526047.1610004788-388027780.1610004788

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020). Asahi Kasei is Japan”s largest polyamide supplier and is one of only four fully integrated polyamide manufacturers worldwide – able to produce PA 6.6 completely from monomer to compound.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company Contact Europe:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 40,689 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit:

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de