Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Presents the New HiScroll 46

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions – a member of the global Busch Group – announces the launch of the HiScroll 46, the newest member of its HiScroll series.

Available in single and three-phase motor variants, the new HiScroll 46 delivers a small footprint, strong performance, and quiet operation.

Despite its compact design, the HiScroll 46 achieves high pumping speeds, offering powerful vacuum performance in terms of size to pumping speed ratio. Weighing eighteen kilograms less than comparable products on the market, it provides efficiency and ease of use. The small size of the HiScroll 46 makes it a fitting choice for analytic and industrial applications, laboratories, research facilities, and even semiconductor applications where space is at a premium.

One of the quietest vacuum pumps available

One of the key features of the HiScroll 46 is its quiet operation. The single-phase motor variant boasts a sound pressure level of just 50 dB(A), making it one of the quietest vacuum pumps available. Operating at only 280 W, the HiScroll consumes 50% less energy than other scroll or multi-stage Roots vacuum pumps. This efficiency not only lowers operating costs but also aligns with the commitment of the Busch Group to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The three-phase motor variant of the HiScroll 46 is designed with customer convenience in mind. Equipped with a Harting power plug, it requires just a one-time wiring setup by the customer to match the local power supply. After this initial installation, the pump can be easily operated by simply unplugging and plugging it back in, allowing for immediate use without the need for additional professional electrical installation. The robust and efficient three-phase motor design will also come with IP44 certification, enhancing its compatibility with industrial environments.

Engineered for flexibility across industries

The HiScroll 46 has a high tolerance to water vapor. Its special patent-pending gas mode function allows a water vapor capacity of up to 530g/h for the single-phase power supply variant. This makes it a fitting option for applications with high water content such as freeze-drying and cryogenic processes. Its versatility extends to the use in mass spectrometry, coating applications, etching, or distillation. The HiScroll 46 not only delivers robust performance but also offers optional intelligent features. One such feature is the fully automatic gas ballast, which can be conveniently switched on and off based on pressure, thanks to the integrated pressure sensor. Additionally, the adaptability of the HiScroll 46, like the option to also install a two-stage gas ballast to better individualize customer processes, makes it fit the diverse needs of its various areas of application.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

