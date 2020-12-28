Price reduction: SmartTOP additional top control for Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars for the Infiniti G37 and Q60 Cabriolet has now been permanently reduced in price. The Cabriolet module now costs 169 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – December 28, 2020

Owners of the Infiniti G37 and Q60 can make the operation of their convertible top easier and more comfortable with the SmartTOP top control by Mods4cars. The retrofitted comfort module has now permanently been lowered in price and is now available for 169 Euro plus tax. “Thereby, even more Cabriolet drivers can enjoy the benefits of our smart additional functions and their open driving experience,” explains PR-spokesman Sven Tornow.

The retrofitted SmartTOP module by the manufacturer Mods4cars allows, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, a short tap on the convertible top button is all that is needed. “It is no longer necessary to stop and keep the button pressed down,” Sven Tornow continues.

Additionally, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the existing vehicle key. Pressing a simple key combination on the remote control starts the top movement. This allows the vehicle to be ventilated before starting your journey. Conversely, the convertible top can also be closed remotely should it suddenly start to rain.

All SmartTOP modules also have other additional functions. The convertible top module for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet contains the following features: Windows can be opened and closed separately using the remote control. With a double click on the convertible top button all windows can be opened and closed.

The hazard warning lights can also be activated to signal while the convertible top is being operated via remote control. When the central locking system is activated, a short horn signal can be heard if so desired. It can also be adjusted that the vehicle doors lock automatically while driving. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt any ongoing movement of the convertible top. The module can be completely deactivated if required.

Mods4cars has also made programming the SmartTOP convertible top module very easy. The module can be configured on your home PC/Mac via an integrated USB port. With the plug-in adapter, included in the delivery, a quick and easy installation is possible.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Infiniti G37 and Q60 Cabriolet is available from 169.00 Euro plus tax.

Since 2001 Mods4cars has produced their SmartTOP additional convertible top controls. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/jaSqvMvBtnU

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail: tornow@mods4cars.com

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.