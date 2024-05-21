Private Munich Old Town and Viktualienmarkt Walking Tour Offers Traditional Bavarian Breakfast Experience

Sepp, The Bavarian Guide, offers a unique experience to explore the city of Munich with a private walking tour. The excursion in the old town includes a traditional Bavarian „Weißwurst“ breakfast, tour history of the city, and a visit to the Viktualienmarkt.

The Walking Tour Experience:

This 3-hour tour provides a comprehensive overview of the centuries-old history of the Bavarian capital. It is an exclusive experience, ideal for individuals, couples, or groups of friends who wish to explore Munich in a unique manner. Participants get to witness the beautiful Hofgarten, the legendary Alter Hof, the colossal Frauenkirche, the magnificent Residenzpalast, and the famous Bavarian State Opera among others. The tour is guided by a native of Munich, providing authentic insights into the urban life of the city.

The Traditional Bavarian Breakfast:

Included in the tour is a traditional Weißwurst breakfast paired with a fresh wheat beer. The breakfast options are flexible can be exchanged with coffee or juice, likewise, vegetarians are accommodated as well. This delicious course sets the mood for the rest of the adventure and allows participants to enjoy and appreciate the Bavarian culture.

Visit to the Dallmayr Delicatessen House and Viktualienmarkt:

Participants get to visit the renowned Dallmayr Delicatessen House and the old and new town hall on the Marienplatz. The tour also includes exploring old preserved city gates, and the unique Hofbräuhaus. Finally, it ends at the impressive Viktualienmarkt, where participants can soak in the special atmosphere in one of the typical beer gardens or stroll through the market stalls filled with flowers, cheese, spices, and other regional products.

Tailor-made Tours:

The tour can be customized according to individual preferences, special concerns, or particular focus. Tailor-made themes or experiences are also accommodated. If chosen without the breakfast option, the tour duration is reduced to two hours. Though not a professional photographer, Sepp, The Bavarian Guide, promises to do his best in capturing beautiful snapshots of the journey, perfect for social media.

Sepp, The Bavarian Guide, is well-regarded for offering unique and enriching travel experiences in and around Bavaria. The service focuses on custom-tailored tours, ensuring to show travelers Bavaria“s true lifestyle and customs under a professional and original local guide.

Contact

Sepp, The Bavarian Guide

Sepp Sohr

Lechnerstrasse 38

82067 Zell

Phone: +491756611991

E-Mail:

Url: https://thebavarianguide.com/en

