Proton Motor delivers self-sufficient fuel cell power plant “HyShelter 240” to Shell

| New 240 kW fuel cell power plant powers mobile hydrogen filling station. |

| Three “PM Frame S43” systems with “xelectrix Power” battery storage in “HyShelter 240”. |

Puchheim near Munich, November 23, 2021 – Energy transition relies on zero-emission applications based on hydrogen instead of exhaust gases: The Bavarian hydrogen fuel cell expert “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” ( www.proton-motor.de) has now successfully delivered its key product innovation “HyShelter 240”. For “Shell New Energies” as a subsidiary of the international energy group, a new technology solution was implemented for the off-grid power supply of a transportable pressurized hydrogen filling station. The diverse “HyShelter” application areas range from uninterruptible emergency power supply for data centers, municipal utilities, hospitals and other critical public facilities up to off-grid charging infrastructure for battery-electric vehicles.

Components of the three-part fuel cell power plant mounted on transport platform

The core components of the fuel cell power plant “HyShelter 240” are three Proton Motor fuel cell systems “PM Frame S43”. At the end of October 2021, the technical acceptance of the entire system took place in accordance with the order for delivery by the customer. “The entire Proton Motor team is very proud of our high-performance fuel cell products for decentralized emission-free energy supply. With our fuel cell power plants, we are making a decisive contribution to the success of a sustainable energy transition”, says Manfred Limbrunner, Proton Motor Director of Sales and Marketing, commenting on the trend-setting product novelty for Shell New Energies. It has been possible to combine the hydrogen fuel cell technology with the battery storage technology into a functional unit that produces 100 percent green energy in this island application.

Fuel cell plant as a power plant with 240 kW output in a 20-foot container

The energy supply of the off-grid refuelling unit is provided by Proton Motor’s containerized hydrogen fuel cell power plant with peak power of up to 240 kW and integrated battery storage for 400 VAC grid connection. Three proprietary fuel cell systems are used in the format size “PM Frame S43” with an installed fuel cell output of 43 kW each. The “PM Frame” systems can be operated individually or together, allowing power adjusting in the range of 6 kW up to 240 kW. A worldwide unique selling point of Proton Motor stacks is the optional vertical or horizontal implementation for strong customer orientation during integration. In combination with the electrical energy storage system – which is also housed in the container – of the Austrian company “xelectrix Power GmbH” ( www.xelectrix-power.com) as a specialist for energy storage systems with a wide variety of performance classes, the necessary power and energy for the electrical consumer is generated. Directly behind the 20-foot container on the trailer is the cooler for dissipation of the reaction heat. After the transfer of the self-sufficient energy arrangement, follow-up orders are planned for the “HyShelter 240” as a hydrogen-based fuel cell power plant respectively for other output variables.

DE:

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der “Proton Motor Power Systems PLC” ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

———-

EN:

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

Company-Contact

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Leonie Würzner

Benzstraße 7

82178 Puchheim

Phone: +49 (89) 1276265-61

E-Mail: l.wuerzner@proton-motor.de

Url: http://www.proton-motor.de

Press

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Ariane Günther

Benzstraße 7

82178 Puchheim

Phone: +49 / 89 / 127 62 65-96

E-Mail: a.guenther@proton-motor.de

Url: http://www.proton-motor.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.