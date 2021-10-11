Proton Motor fuel cell “PM Module S8” integrated into mobile energy trailer

Innovative sandwich box solution has the potential to establish itself in civil protection.

Puchheim near Munich, October 11, 2021 – Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH congratulates its customer and partner, Euskirchen-based UMSTRO GmbH ( www.umstro.de), on the successful realization of the new “energy trailer” called “MoSolFCA” (Mobile Solar FuelCell Aggregate). This system is a mobile power supply as an environmentally friendly variant of comparable generator sets. Thanks also to the client of the green “sandwich box trailer”, which represents an intelligent combination of renewable energy sources: The Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research as the Garmisch-Partenkirchen location of KIT (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, www.kit.edu). With regard to the power supply of measuring stations in productive field use – as is currently the part of the MOSES project (Modular Observation Solutions for Earth Systems) – the development of a CO2-free, transportable and self-sufficient energy supply system was necessary. During the approximately one-year design phase, UMSTRO integrated the “PM Module S8” fuel cell supplied by Proton Motor as a component with an output of 8.4 kW together with a 10 kWh battery storage system and the photovoltaic modules (approx. 3 kWp) in an individual hybrid solution. This ensures year-round operation for the institute for power supply with at least 2.5 kW continuous power.

Uninterruptible power supply guaranteed

In the past four months, the unofficial commissioning of the innovative energy trailer has been tested on the outdoor exhibition grounds, so that all responsible people were happy about the public presentation end of September. In the context of this summer’s flood in some German areas, conventional diesel generators had to be switched off mainly because of their volume as well as odor and pollution for the environment. As a result, inhabitants of the affected regions were sometimes sporadically or were completely undersupplied with electricity. The UMSTRO energy trailer could offer an intelligent opportunity to improve civil protection, especially at the municipal level. This benefits not only responsible state government agencies, but municipalities with their fire brigades and departments of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief are guaranteed a green uninterruptible power supply specifically to support professional emergency work.

DE:

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der “Proton Motor Power Systems PLC” ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

———-

EN:

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

Bildquelle: MFrenz_KIT-Campus Alpin