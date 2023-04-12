Reality check: Recognizing misrepresentations

Unmasking liars – practical handouts by Roland Kirsch, entrepreneur from Zurich / Switzerland.

How can you tell when someone is telling you the truth?

Some hints from a well-traveled entrepreneur. The skillful listener learns the truth through active listening. The liar quickly exposes himself.

„Honestly, I like my customers and wish you the best.“

Number one: Liars like to use phrases like „honestly told“ or „truthfully told.“ Studies have shown that a liar who uses such expressions is emphasizing that he is not telling the truth. He has every reason to do so, because his statements are false.

„After all, you can’t help it; in a situation like this, you would have acted the same way.“

Number two: Evasion! If a person frequently uses key phrases like „you“ or „like him“ or if he avoids taking responsibility for what happened, it may be an indication of a lie. The person does not stand by his or her actions, but distances himself or herself from them.

„I had nothing to do with the unpleasant accident event!“

Number three: Linguistic whitewashing! For example, if money was stolen and you ask some people about it, you might say, „I had nothing to do with the disappearance of the money.“ „Disappearance of the money“ sounds much nicer than „theft,“ of course, so this wording may indicate that someone is relativizing.

„Unasked, someone says, I didn’t do it!“

Point number four: Justifications without need. „Yes, I have already proven that the truth is not very accurate. I had nothing to do with the disappearance of the money.“ People who justify themselves can lie.

„The person is looking the other way or something similar!“

Point five: If a person’s words are at odds with their body language, something is wrong with their mental balance, and the person may be lying. Consider people you’ve known for a long time and what their usual body language looks like when they’re just relaxed. A difference between verbal and nonverbal communication may indicate deception.

„Eyes can’t deceive!“

Number six: Eyes – eyes don’t lie. If someone says he is a millionaire and looks away…. Then he is lying.

Als Gründer, Investor, Unternehmer lebt und steuert Roland Kirsch seine wirtschaftlichen Aktivitäten aus Zürich in der Schweiz. Seit Mitte der achtziger Jahre als Kaufmann tätig; heute liegt sein Schwerpunkt auf digitalen Geschäftsmodellen und deren Optimierung. Der „Unternehmer und Business Punk“ ermutigt durch seine erfolgreichen Projekte und Ansichten internationale Unternehmer, sich den Veränderungen zu stellen und sie proaktiv zu gestalten. Er engagiert sich seit Mitte der neunziger Jahre aktiv an vielversprechenden Unternehmen mit Kapital und Know How.

