RESERVED FEDERAL OF GOV IUKAC EMPIRE/ GOV IUKAC BANK

The Reserved Federal of GOV IUKAC Empire & GOV NSEAC Is responsible for our currency system and Dept Of Treasure.

We work in create currency system. We have the Dukedom Grand Dollar and Denario.

This currency note in GOV IUKAC stock market actual price:

1 D.G.D. =. 2.53 DOLLARS USA

1 D.G.G = 2.28 EURO

120 BILLIONS OF DUKEDOM GRAND DOLLAR

1 DENARIO = 2.43 DOLLARS USA

1 DENARIO = 2.19 EURO

100 BILLIONS DENARIOS.

Another currency of Ottoman Empire

Diran is included reserved federal. This last pertaining to house of.Manack.

We have 2 version of Excalibur currency Dukedom Grand Dollar banknote. This currency is used for all private and public uses.

The money currency is sovereign have honor of Excalibur. Our department of Treasure /Reserved Federal is responsible for creating the currency with security system.

We will create the currency with a few houses. GOV IUKAC Empire sovereign, kingdom of Camelot, Grand Kingdom of New Spain, United Kingdom of Union of Crown UK, Kingdom of York. We will create a different Dukedom Grand Dollars with different houses of the GOV IUKAC Empire.

The president of Reserved Federal is King Ludwig Falkenstein Hasburgo.

And the Reserved Federal is online and he establish in our Sahara West Territory of GOV IUKAC Empire. We will work to create a better monetary system coins too.

WE have 1 Dukedom Grand Dollar

20 Dukedom Grand Dollar

100 Dukedom Grand Dollar

Financial instrument and share stock in the GOV IUKAC stock market.

