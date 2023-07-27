Resilience for the health ecosystem

EU BioMan4R2 project – four out of 26 winners from STERN BioRegion

(Stuttgart) – Some 118 companies from all over Europe have submitted tenders for the BioMan4R2 project since April 2023. An international panel has now selected 26 small and medium-sized enterprises from the areas of biotechnology and medical technology, and four of these winners are from STERN BioRegion. As part of the European SMP COSME programme, the award winners will receive financial support to help them improve manufacturing processes and boost the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the European health ecosystem. Together with six other European partners, BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is supporting the BioMan4R2 project over a two-year period.

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is a partner in the BioMan4R2 project, which offers financial support and networking to small and medium-sized enterprises from the areas of biotechnology and medical technology as part of the European SMP COSME programme. Working with six other partners – Turku Science Park Ltd. from Finland as the project coordinator, BIOCAT from Spain, LifetecZONe from the Netherlands, GAPR from Poland, MEDICEN Paris Region from France, and the Council of European Bioregions from Belgium – the aim is to improve manufacturing processes and boost the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the European health ecosystem through BioMan4R2. The desired outcome is reduced dependence on global supply chains and an increasing shift of production to Europe. To this end, BioMan4R2 is funding long-term collaborations between SMEs, investment funds, research institutes, clinical and scientific organisations, and science and technology parks.

A total of 118 companies from all over Europe have applied for the programme since April 2023, and the 26 winners have now been selected. Some 16 of them will receive up to EUR 60,000 in financial support for cooperation projects between SMEs and organisations from various sectors facing shared challenges in terms of resilience, sustainability or digital transformation and in assessing or validating existing products. Ten other SMEs will each receive EUR 15,000 to help them expand their skills in the fields of technology roll-outs, digitalisation and sustainable supplier business models, and for training in subjects such as digitalisation, internationalisation, market access and regulations.

Four of the 26 winners come from STERN BioRegion – MIRA Vision Microscopy GmbH from Wangen, near Göppingen, and IntegraSkin GmbH from Tübingen will each receive EUR 60,000, while Zeisberg GmbH from Metzingen and EARLAB GmbH from Tübingen will receive EUR 15,000 each.

Overview of all winners:

https://bioman4r2-biomanufacturing-eurocluster.b2match.io/page-4361

Disclaimer

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or EISMEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical engineering.

Company-Contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

Dr. Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstraße 10

70174 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711-870 354 0

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bioregio-stern.de/en

Press

Zeeb Kommunikation GmbH

Anja Pätzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711 – 60 70 719

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.zeeb.info