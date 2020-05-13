SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Chevrolet Camaro now available

The SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars is now available for the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible. The retrofitted convertible module allows the operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – May 13, 2020

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is now available. “We are pleased that, in addition to our convertible top modules for the Corvette C7, we can now also offer a smart comfort solution for the Camaro convertible,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The convertible top modules by Mods4cars are retrofitted and make the everyday convertible life easier with additional functions.

The SmartTOP enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top. The interior button no longer needs to be held down during the entire movement of the top. Instead, a brief tap is all that is needed and the convertibles top is opened or closed automatically. The drivers hands are back on the steering wheel faster.

Furthermore, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicles key. A key combination on the remote control initiates the convertible tops movement. This allows the Camaro driver to open the top while walking towards their vehicle. There is no need to change the vehicles key for this function.

In addition, the keyless convertible top movement is also made possible. The convertibles top can be opened and closed by pressing the button on the door handle. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing movement of the top. The module can be deactivated at any time. All functions of the SmartTOP module can be programmed according to personal preferences.

A USB port attached to the SmartTOP Module enables connection to the a PC/Mac. In this way the convertible top module can conveniently be configured. This also makes it possible to install software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The included plug-and-play adapter and easy access make installation a breeze. The connection between SmartTOP and vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No wires have to be cut, which is why a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

The comfort control for the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is available for 249.00 Euro + tax.

The company Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following car brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product Video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/utweA1yufvs

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

