SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 now available

As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving.

Nevada, Las Vegas – January 24, 2023

Mods4cars SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is now available. „We are pleased to be able to launch our SmartTOP for the Corvette C8. We have already received numerous inquiries in advance. Now our customers can enjoy the convenience of our SmartTOP convertible top control,“ announces PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

Among other things, the retrofit convertible top module makes it possible to open and close the convertible top with One-Touch while driving. A short press of the button triggers the automatic movement of the convertible top. It is no longer necessary to hold down the interior button permanently. The SmartTOP customer therefor quickly has their hands back on the steering wheel.

In addition, the SmartTOP convertible top module enables the operation of the convertible top via the existing vehicles remote control with One-Touch. „Our customers can open and close their convertible top remotely using the vehicle key. This means the convertible top can already be opened while approaching the vehicle. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

In addition to the described main functions, the module also provides additional smart functions: For example, windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. Furthermore, it is possible to select the window position after the opening of the convertible top. If desired, the operating direction of the interior convertible top button can be reversed.

When the engine is started or switched off, any ongoing top movement is not interrupted. The module can be completely deactivated if necessary. Thanks to the plug-and-play adapter, included in the scope of delivery, and easy accessibility, installation takes only a few minutes. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. No cables need to be cut, which is why dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is available now for 399.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are also offered for the Chevrolet Corvette C7 and Camaro models. In addition, SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The new product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/tk_AloZrOI8

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

