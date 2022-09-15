SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Ferrari Portofino now available

As of now, the SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari Portofino. The retrofit convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 15, 2022

The SmartTOP convertible top module for the Ferrari Portofino is now available. The latest development from Mods4cars makes every day convertible life easier with clever additional functions. „In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California and F8 Spider, we now also offer a convenient solution for the Ferrari Portofino,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is retrofitted into the vehicle. After installation, the convertible top can be opened and closed via the interior button with One-Touch. All that is required is a tap on the interior button. The movement of the convertible top is carried out automatically. There is no need to keep the button held down.

In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key. Pressing a combination of buttons on the remote control sets the convertible top in motion. „Our customers can already open their convertible top while they are approaching their vehicle and start their journey top down,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No change to the vehicle key is required.

In addition to the two main functions, the SmartTOP module provides further features: For example, the preferred set position of the windows can be determined once the movement of the convertible top is complete. In addition, all windows can be opened and closed using the remote control. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed.

Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt any running movement of the convertible top. All functions can be configured according to personal preferences. Thanks to a USB port attached to the SmartTOP module, the module can be connected to the PC/Mac. However, programming can also be done directly within the vehicle.

A plug-and-play adapter is included in the scope of delivery for easy installation. The connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. As no cables are cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.

Since 2002 the company Mods4cars manufactures its smart convertible modules. The following vehicle brands are supported so far: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo, and Volkswagen. SmartTOP soft top controls are also offered for the Ferrari models 360 Spider, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California and F8 Spider.

The comfort control for the Ferrari Portofino is available immediately for 369.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/maeKq84s2Nk

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

