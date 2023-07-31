SmartTOP additional top control for Maserati GranCabrio permanent price reduction

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Maserati GranCabrio. The convertible top module now costs 169 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 31, 2023

The company Mods4cars delights Maserati owners with a price reduction. The SmartTOP module for the Maserati GranCabrio is now immediately reduced in price and is available for 169 Euro plus tax..“We look forward to more customers enjoying our convenient additional functions,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The convertible top module from Mods4cars allows, among other things, One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. It is no longer necessary to hold down the button during the entire movement of the convertible top. Instead, just one press of the button is enough, and the convertible top movement is performed automatically.

It will also be possible to open and close the convertible top from a distance using the original vehicle remote control. „Our customers can already open their convertible top while moving towards their vehicle,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No change to the vehicle key is required.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the Maserati GranCabrio also offers other useful additional functions. For example, it can be set whether the front windows or all windows should close automatically after the convertible top is opened. In addition, the windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing movement of the convertible top. The module can be deactivated at any time.

All functions of the SmartTOP convertible top module are programmable according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module enables connection to the home PC/Mac. In this way, the convertible top module can be conveniently configured. In addition, the installation of software updates is possible, which are provided free of charge by Mods4cars.

The plug-and-play adapter set included in the scope of delivery as well as the easy access also ensure a foolproof installation. The connection between SmartTOP and vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging it together. No cables need to be cut, which is why dismantling without a trace is possible at any time.

The comfort control for the Maserati GranCabrio is now available for 169 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars also offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/tlz_xSItJ1M

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

