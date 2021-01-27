Spigraph announces ROWE as distribution partner

HOUTEN – Spigraph, one of the leading providers of document capture and information management solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with ROWE. The German specialist for large format scanners is multiple awarded as the most innovative IT companies in Germany.

“Another great addition”

“By adding ROWE”, says Peter de Boer, Spigraph”s Chief Executive Officer, “we feel like our portfolio in large format scanners is the most complete and relevant in the market. Together with the other brands we are offering as a value-added distributor, this is another great addition. With our portfolio, we believe we can offer extra value to any client who is looking for the best large format scanner for their particular cause.”

With Rowe, Spigraph adds two series, the 450i and 850i Scanner series and add-ons as the Cutting Machine and the Folding Machine to their portfolio. ROWE is continuously investing in on site manufacturing in Germany, e.g. in automation and a digital network in accordance with the future-orientated industrial standard 4.0.

Close cooperation to provide the best service

Spigraph offers a one-stop-shop, global coverage for your maintenance and support needs and covers most scanner brands and types and ROWE supports Spigraph with their own training center to provide the reseller best service for the new hardware.

Effective immediately, Rowe’s scanners will be distributed in the DACH, Nordics, Iberia and UK regions.

About Spigraph

Spigraph is one of the leading providers of information management and processing solutions. In addition to its portfolio of document scanners from the world”s leading manufacturers, Spigraph supports its customers in automating business processes and generating operational efficiencies through digital transformation. As a value-added-distributor, Spigraph offers a full range of services, from consulting and implementation services to scanner maintenance and support.

About ROWE

Perfection demands specialization – ROWE is convinced about this. This is the reason why ROWE has been concentrating on specialization in wide format for more than 60 years. Scanners, printers, controllers, folding systems and cutting technology developed and manufactured by them. The decisive advantage for the customer is obvious: all ROWE products are compatible with each other thereby ensuring efficient mapping of business processes.

Contact

Spigraph B.V.

Iris Beckmann

Duwboot 15

3991 CD Houten

Phone: +49 208 8804 5734

E-Mail: iris.beckmann@spigraph.com

Url: http://www.spigraph.com

