The first Fassi F1450R-HXP Techno is already operational in Finland

Being in touch with the market means not only being able to interpret and anticipate demands, but also to be able to quickly render the resulting new product available. This is the case with the new Fassi F1450R-HXP Techno, which – considering its technological content and extensive innovations – could have taken months before it was ready for action. Instead, here it is, already at work with Jarkko Knuutinen, the third generation at the helm of Kuljetusliike Knuutinen Oy, which has been operating for years in the lifting and transport sector in Finland. A challenging test in the field that has seen excellent performance from a crane that represents the first of a new generation for Fassi, with countless innovations concentrated in the new Fassi F1450R-HXP Techno.

The new crane purchased by Kuljetusliike Knuutinen Oy is a knuckle-boom crane with a 119-tm maximum lifting moment and an 8-boom telescopic arm with the specially created L826 jib. Jarkko has also decided to add three mechanical extensions. The complete combination allows for an outreach of 37 m and 330 kg lifting capacity at the tip. The arm elements have a decagonal profile that goes under the name of X-Design, another innovation, which provides increased resistance to flexing and guarantees impressive lifting capacity with a reduced overall weight, offering clear advantages in terms of residual vehicle capacity. The accessories chosen by the client include a people-carrier basket, while the crane systems include in particular FSC (Fassi Stability Control) Techno and the Extra Power (XP) system. The other features of the Fassi F1450R-HXP Techno include the new electronics offered by the brand-new FX990 unit, with a significant increase in the ability to process a large amount of data thanks to multiple CAN-BUS and Ethernet lines.

The day after consignment, the Fassi F1450R-HXP Techno was put straight to work on a site in Kuopio, a city close to the headquarters of Kuljetusliike Knuutinen Oy, which is located in Siilinjärvi. Fitted to a Scania truck, the new crane immediately confirmed its advantages, as stressed by Jarkko: “Practical and easy to use, as well as to put into operation. It goes without saying that I didn”t have to waste any precious time in beginning to use my new Fassi. The automatic ACF opening and closing system is ideal for automating these operations, which usually take up precious minutes, and with regards to positioning, I believe that the FSC Techno system is unrivalled. Even in the tightest of spaces, where stabilisers cannot be fully extended, the crane is still able to operate in safety, providing me with clear indications via the display of the lifting and outreach capacities in accordance with the current state of stabilisation. This function allows me to work without worrying, and to concentrate on the load, because I know that the new Techno electronics will handle the rest”.

“Thanks to the XP system – concludes Jarkko – I have a power reserve that allows me to handle more challenging loads. Together, the FSC Techno and XP systems allow me to manage challenging lifts in truly complex situations”, says Jarkko Knuutinen,. ** End of text ** Text and 4 photos here:

