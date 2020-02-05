Tilti Multilingual Translation Agency launches a new website for the UK office

Tilti Multilingual, an international translation agency, expands its plethora of localized services with the launch of a new website for their offices in the United Kingdom.

The new website – https://www.tilti.co.uk/ – allows an immediate access to the agency’s worldwide network of more than 3000 translators in 50+ languages. Translation and localization specialists from fields such as medicine, technology, law and finances are now just a couple of clicks away.

Request a proposal by choosing the languages in a form. Then, on the next page, add your contact information and files you wish to see translated, and receive a proposal within an hour.

In addition to standard multilingual translation services, the website allows ordering DTP (Desktop Publishing), interpretation (both consecutive and simultaneous), localization (including SEO, website and software localization), as well as a range of specialized translations.

Tilti Multilingual caters to all the different needs you might have:

– Technical and legal document translation

– Patent translation

– Terminology management

– Multimedia translation

– SAP translation

– Editing and proof-reading

– Multilingual Desktop Publishing

The new website embodies the top priority of Tilti Multilingual: the provision of high-quality, accurate translations as quickly as possible. All the translations are delivered promptly and in compliance with the ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 quality standards.

As pointed out by Johann Urga, one of the directors of the company: „We continue to invest extensively in the development and security of our IT systems. It has emerged over the long term that adopting this strategy was the right thing to do. It has ensured a high level of satisfaction among our customers and provided for the growth of the company as a business“.

Tilti Systems Ltd.

102 Langdale House, 11 Marshalsea Road

SE1 1EN London

Phone: +44 2030 8686 98

Email: office@tilti.co.uk

Website: https://www.tilti.co.uk/

Tilti Multilingual is a translations company that offers localization and interpretation services in 50+ languages.

