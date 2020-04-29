Tim Green and Next Kids Worldwide distribute computers to students during Coronavirus Pandemic

During these unprecedented times, Filmmaker and radio personality Tim Greene recently purchased laptop computers for students in the NC Works NEXGEN program. The students did not own computers that would enable them to complete their schoolwork assignments from home since all classes were canceled and continued online due to the COVID -19 Outbreak. Two Nursing Students also received laptop computers from Tim Greene during a Student Success Expo.

NC Works NEXTGEN assists youth 16-24 with barriers to self-sufficiency such as High School dropouts, homelessness, parenting youth and Criminal Backgrounds to gain either employment or higher-level educational pursuits. “It was a pleasure presenting these great students with the tools they needed that will help them continue to be as successful as possible in life,” says Greene.

Next Kids Worldwide® is absolutely free to everyone with no commercials whatsoever. Our tagline is “Strive For Excellence” and we also give free Next Kids Entertainment & Edutainment Workshops for families with kids who want to break into the music/entertainment business in communities nationwide. To date we have given out over 400 Laptop Computers and other prizes to kids who have great grades, but their family may not have the finances to buy a computer during our 30 city tours in underserved neighborhoods because we at Next Kids Worldwide always believe in giving back to communities nationwide for over 15 years. We are also currently negotiating multiple deals for NEXT KIDS WORLDWIDE® Global Merchandising including a Next Kids Clothing Line, Kids Sneakers, Next Kids Record Label, Toy Line, Next Kids Worldwide®Awards Show, Bluetooth Headphones, Breakfast Cereal, Snack Foods Line and Hip Hop Soda Pop” Say’s Greene. We urge parents & kids to help spread the word by sharing our link on TIK TOK, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat & other social media sites. Generation Alpha (children born after 2011) does not sit in front of a TV set anymore, they stream all of their entertainment on mobile devices by millions of views and Next Kids Worldwide® will be the commercial free digital destination for kids and families worldwide. With a keen eye for spotting talent, setting up over 200 meetings in Hollywood for talent and being called the Walt Disney of Hip Hop by reporters, Tim Greene will seek out bona fide performers and Kid Influencers for the YouTube Generation. Next Kids Worldwide® talent will also star and act in short films to help keep their viewing audience engaged and entertained. “Getting major inspiration from Tyler Perry opening his massive “Tyler Perry Studios”, Oprah Winfrey launching the “Oprah Winfrey Network” and Ava DuVernay launching her own independent film distribution company “ARRAY”, I thought to myself why not use new technology integration to reach well over a billion underserved kids around the world with fun filled short themed entertainment where they can not only watch the stars, but really have a chance to be a star” Says Greene.

Next Kids Worldwide® creator Tim Greene is a Sony Innovators Award finalist, a former top rated radio personality in Los Angeles at KKBT (FM 92 The Beat) and Stevie Wonder’s KJLH, in Philadelphia at WPHI 100.3 The Beat and was producer and host of the TV & Radio show “Dance City From Hollywood” that aired on Bay FM in Japan. As a mega award winning filmmaker Tim Greene has been a panelist at The Los Angeles Film Festival (Directors Guild Of America’s Main Auditorium-Low Budget Summit), The Philadelphia International Film Festival, The Pan African Film Festival, The Black Hollywood Film Festival , Peachtree Int’l Film Festival (Atlanta), Southwest Georgia Film Festival and Arlene’s Grocery’s Film Festival (New York). Tim has been featured in Backstage Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, The Business Of Film Magazine, Show Business Magazine (New York), Power Networking, Filmmakers Alliance Magazine, New York Beacon, The California Crusader, The Los Angeles Sentinel, Los Angeles Wave, Our Weekly and The LA Weekly. As a songwriter and record producer, Tim has produced 17 single releases. As a former talent manager Tim is known for discovering 73 year old “Rappin Granny” and took her from the streets of South Central Los Angeles to starring in the Fox TV kid’s series “Beetle Borgs”, which was created by Haim Saban of “The Power Rangers” fame as well as over 35 national TV commercials and 17 feature films including The Wayans Brother’s “Don’t Be A Menace”. Tim Greene also served as the Grand Marshal for the 17th “Kingdom Day Parade”, which was seen on KNBC TV in Hollywood California. Tim has received a Certificate Of Commendation from The City Of Los Angeles for “Young People For Young People”, “Men Who Cook And Care”. As a celebrity tennis player in Hollywood Tim has won Tennis Tournaments with The Make A Wish Foundation (Beverly Hills Country Club) and John McEnroe’s “Love Match” Celebrity Tennis Tournament (Riviera Country Club).

The syndicated Radio & TV Show Cooling Out With Tim Greene:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgBJPVgIg9o

And The New Kids Streaming TV & Radio Network:

WWW.NEXTKIDSWORLDWIDE.COM

