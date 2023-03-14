Untapped potential and promising collaboration

AIQNET at DMEA – Connecting Digital Health on 25-27 April 2023 in Berlin

(Berlin) – AIQNET is a digital ecosystem for data-based healthcare. As a winner of the AI innovation competition organised by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project has been funded by this ministry since 2020. Three years on, the consortium partners from hospitals, software developers and medtech companies are presenting the project results and outlining the prospects at DMEA, Europe’s leading event for digital health, which is taking place from 25 to 27 April 2023. On 26 April, visitors to the trade fair will have the opportunity to take part in the free matchmaking event for digital health and AI in the open AIQ NETWorking Lounge.

AIQNET is all about using AI to help structure medical data so that it can be used for research, diagnostics and treatment. By creating interoperability, while at the same time ensuring all relevant legal and ethical conditions are met, this digital ecosystem also provides answers to many pressing healthcare questions. Together, the consortium partners involved in the BMWK-funded project are leveraging the untapped potential of health data for the benefit of all. Hospitals can use this data for research and to improve both diagnostics and treatment. It also makes life easier for doctors by providing them with information for optimum treatment decisions and fully automating routine data acquisition and transfer tasks. Medtech companies utilise medical data during clinical trials to comply with the statutory obligations relating to the quality and performance assessment of their products. All this works to the benefit of better patient care, as the right treatment or the appropriate medtech product means patients are well enough to be released from hospital sooner.

With this in mind, AIQNET is working hard to drive collaboration between medtech manufacturers, software specialists and hospitals. Visitors to the DMEA trade fair will be able to participate in a matchmaking event free of charge. AIQNET is giving all stakeholders involved in the medical device value chain the opportunity to network and explore new cooperation options. After all, the more closely everyone works together, the more promising the establishment of the AIQNET ecosystem as an overarching, widely accepted data extraction, intelligent data analysis and data sharing solution for hospitals and manufacturers.

The AIQNET digital ecosystem is being showcased at Messe Berlin. Various project partners will be present, including BG Hospital Tübingen, the consortium leader RAYLYTIC, TZM GmbH, the ExB Group, the project coordinator BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, and the BioLAGO e.V. and MedicalMountains GmbH clusters.

AIQNET at DMEA, Hall 3.2, Stand C-106

Open AIQ-NETWorking Lounge:

Matchmaking event for digital health and AI

on 26 April 2023 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

This matchmaking event offers stakeholders throughout the entire medical device value chain the opportunity to network and explore new cooperation options in the areas of AI and manufacturing medical devices. The aim is to enable AIQNET consortium partners to network with other hospitals, software companies and medtech engineers, and to develop new ideas for business models.

Visitors to DMEA can participate in the matchmaking event for free, but they do need to register.

Matchmaking registration:

https://nextmatch.vdivde-it.de/events/aiq-networking-lounge-matchmaking-event-for-digital-health-and-ai

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical engineering.

